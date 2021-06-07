One day later, police say they’ve answered her call. Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were arrested on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said, in connection with Aiden’s death. Each faces murder charges, the agency said.
“While these arrests will not ease the pain of a mother’s loss, my hope is for the Leos family to have some peace of mind and to rest assured the CHP will work with the Orange County District Attorney to bring justice for Aiden,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a news release.
The arrests bring to a close an intensive, weeks-long search by authorities in a case that has drawn international headlines, as a reward for information in Leos’s death grew in recent weeks to at least $500,000 thanks to donations pouring in from residents, business owners and politicians.
It’s not clear whether a tip led authorities to arrest Eriz and Lee late Sunday, or whether anyone will claim that reward.
Around 8 a.m. May 21, Cloonan was driving northbound in a carpool lane along Route 55 with Aiden strapped into a booster seat in the back, headed toward a school where he was in kindergarten. As she tried to switch lanes toward an exit, a white VW Golf SportWagen cut her off. She gestured at the car and continued merging toward the exit, she later told witnesses, when suddenly Aiden screamed.
“He said, ‘Mommy, my tummy hurts,’” his sister, Alexis Cloonan, told reporters.
A bullet fired from the Golf had passed through Cloonan’s trunk and hit Aiden, police said.
Some drivers stopped to help as they watched a hysterical Cloonan pull to the side of the road and remove her blood-drenched son from the back seat. An off-duty officer performed CPR, but Aiden died after being rushed to a nearby hospital, the L.A. Times reported.
Hours later, the family begged the community for help in finding the owners of the Golf.
“Please help us find the people who did this to my little brother,” Alexis Cloonan said. “He’s only 6 and he was so sweet. He was a very, very loving boy. So, please help us find who did this to him.”
On Saturday, his family echoed those same pleas as the community gathered at the Calvary Chapel in Yorba Linda, Calif., to remember Aiden.
Aiden was recalled as a precocious boy who dreamed of becoming an entomologist, CBSLA reported.
“Everywhere we went, he would greet people with a vibrant, ‘Hello, I’m Aiden, what’s your name?’” his mother said at the service.
On Sunday, authorities arrested Eriz and Lee at their home in Costa Mesa, Calif. It’s not clear whether they have attorneys. The CHP said “hundreds” of tips had come in about Aiden’s killing before the pair were arrested.
“The department has been in regular contact with the family, and I assure you they, like us, are committed to seeing justice served,” CHP Border Division Chief Omar Watson said in a statement.