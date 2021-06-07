Around 8 a.m. May 21, Cloonan was driving northbound in a carpool lane along Route 55 with Aiden strapped into a booster seat in the back, headed toward a school where he was in kindergarten. As she tried to switch lanes toward an exit, a white VW Golf SportWagen cut her off. She gestured at the car and continued merging toward the exit, she later told witnesses, when suddenly Aiden screamed.