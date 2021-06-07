Whitney Plantation opened to the public in 2014 and is known for its exclusive focus on the lives of enslaved people. Once Banner started working at Whitney in 2016, she dove into genealogy research on her family’s connection to the plantation, stories of which were passed down through the generations. The idea for the Descendants Project came about in 2019 as Banner sought to better include descendants in the plantation tourism industry, but after George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, her goal broadened to one of healing and liberation for Black Americans. The Descendants Project aims to pursue reparations, protect Black-owned land, plan protests, and establish standards for how plantations nationwide should operate collaboratively with descendants.