While death rates have plunged in rich countries, they rose last week in Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific, Tedros said.
More than 2.1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered globally. Most of the shots have been distributed in North America and Europe, as well as in middle-income nations like China, India and Brazil that accelerated their inoculation programs in recent months.
Here are some significant developments:
- The British government is set to delay the reopening of England, which had been scheduled for June 21, by up to two weeks as coronavirus cases pick up, the Times of London reported.
- Several Republican governors who are pushing to end enhanced unemployment benefits have ties to companies that would benefit from the change, a Washington Post investigation found.
- Norwegian Cruise Line plans to restart cruises for fully vaccinated passengers from Miami to the Caribbean and Bahamas from August, in possible violation of Florida state law banning businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.
- India now plans to offer coronavirus vaccines to adults without charge after the nation’s top court criticized a previous policy that enabled state governments and private hospitals to charge people ages 18 through 44.
- The United States reported a seven-day rolling average of 14,471 new infections on June 6, or down nearly 30 percent on the previous week. The number of hospitalizations, deaths and tests continued to fall.
Canada inches toward reopening border to vaccinated travelers
Canada is moving toward loosening restrictions on international travel as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reopen the border with the United States.
Trudeau told local media Monday that any reopening plan would be carried out in stages and that quarantine-free travel would be available at first only to people who have been fully inoculated. It isn’t immediately clear how the initiative would apply to travelers arriving from outside the United States.
Tests would still be required and travelers might still have to quarantine for a short amount of time, according to Bloomberg News.
“We are looking at how we’re going to start welcoming up tourists in a phased way as the numbers come down in Canada, as the numbers start to come down in the United States and elsewhere around the world,” Trudeau said.
It still isn’t immediately clear when the Canada-U.S. border, the longest bilateral frontier in the world, will reopen. An agreement that was initially signed between Trudeau’s government and the former Trump administration to strictly limit nonessential travel is set to expire on June 21, though it has been previously extended. The mayor of Niagara Falls, Ontario told Politico that the Canadian federal government was looking at June 22 as a possible date.
It also isn’t clear what proof of vaccination might be accepted by both governments. Several U.S. states have orders in place that limit how proof of vaccination may be used and Canada does not have a standardized document to confirm vaccination status.
Trudeau said in May that he wanted 75 percent of Canadians to be vaccinated before the border could be reopened. As of June 6, nearly 62 percent of the country’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
DeSantis welcomes fired whistleblower’s Twitter suspension, the latest in an ongoing feud
For more than a year, an increasingly bitter dispute has played out between one of the country’s highest-profile governors and an ex-state employee who has referred to herself as “a nobody.” It has unfolded in news stories, social media posts and the courts, the barbs often mixing the personal with the political.
Monday brought the latest chapter in the clash of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Rebekah Jones, a fired health department worker who last month was recognized as a whistleblower under state law. Twitter suspended Jones’s account for violating rules against “spam and platform manipulation,” and DeSantis’s office repeatedly cheered the platform’s decision, criticizing Jones and accusing her of “purchasing followers.”
Jones dismissed the accusation as false and “conspiracy-laden,” and she cited the Florida state statutes that prohibit attempts to threaten or intimidate whistleblowers.
Analysis: Biden administration favors soft approach over China’s lab-leak
In many ways, the coronavirus originated in precisely the wrong country. Not only is China densely populated and interconnected with the world in a way that allowed the virus to spread quickly, but it has a demonstrated lack of transparency on such things. And its stature in the world makes seeking transparency and accountability very difficult.
Now that the theory that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab has gained prominence, that latter problem is rearing its ugly head. The Biden administration, which has declared its desire to get to the bottom of that question, is confronting some very difficult choices about how to pursue it.
Thus far, it’s not exactly launching into an overt pressure campaign.
Several times in recent days, top Biden administration officials have been confronted with the same question: How do you get a clearly reluctant China to play ball with international investigators?