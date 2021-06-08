While death rates have plunged in rich countries, they rose last week in Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific, Tedros said.
More than 2.1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered globally. Most of the shots have been distributed in North America and Europe, as well as in middle-income nations like China, India and Brazil that accelerated their inoculation programs in recent months.
Here are some significant developments:
- The British government is set to delay the reopening of England, which had been scheduled for June 21, by up to two weeks as coronavirus cases pick up, the Times of London reported.
- Several Republican governors who are pushing to end enhanced unemployment benefits have ties to companies that would benefit from the change, a Washington Post investigation found.
- Norwegian Cruise Line plans to restart cruises for fully vaccinated passengers from Miami to the Caribbean and Bahamas from August, in possible violation of Florida state law banning businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.
- India reported 86,498 new infections on June 8, the first time in over 60 days it had registered fewer than 100,000 cases in a 24-hour period. Experts say that New Delhi’s case numbers are likely an undercount.
- The United States reported a seven-day rolling average of 14,471 new infections on June 6, or down nearly 30 percent on the previous week. The number of hospitalizations, deaths and tests continued to fall.
England could delay further reopening as covid numbers spike
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be forced to delay a plan to abolish most social distancing requirements in England on June 21 after a recent sharp rise in coronavirus cases, according to the Times of London.
Citing an anonymous government source, the Times reported that a delay of “between two weeks and a month” was likely after top health officials gave a ministerial briefing Monday that was described as “fairly grim.”
“They emphasised again that the vaccine did not provide 100 per cent protection and there were real concerns about the transmissibility of the new variants,” the source told the newspaper.
The British government had hoped to lift restrictions like a ban on night clubs and guidance to work from home and keep three feet apart in restaurants on June 21. Government ministers have refused to rule out a possible delay.
“It’s too early to say,” Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News on Tuesday, adding that while infections had “ticked up,” there has not been a corresponding rise in hospitalizations. He declined to characterize the situation as “grim.”
A public announcement is slated for next week, Eustice said. Many lawmakers in Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party have been pushing for social distancing curbs to be removed as soon as possible.
More than half of Britain’s population has been fully inoculated, giving it among the highest vaccination rates in the world. But on Monday the country reported a seven day rolling average of 5,020 new infections, or up nearly 40 percent from a week ago.
There is particular concern about the spread of the Delta variant that was first detected in India. There have been over 12,300 cases of the variant identified in Britain, leading to 126 hospitalizations, The Times said. Fears of the highly contagious variant led Britain to remove Portugal from its “green list” of destinations from which people could enter the country without quarantine — forcing a mad scramble of British holidaymakers to return home by early Tuesday to avoid quarantine.
Norwegian Cruise Line says vaccinated trips to go ahead despite Florida law
Florida-based Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Monday that it would be restarting its cruises from Miami with fully vaccinated passengers, setting up a possible showdown with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who signed a law barring businesses from imposing vaccine requirements for service.
Cruises, an integral part of the Florida economy, have been halted in the United States since March 2020 after they proved to be fertile breeding grounds for the virus. Florida includes three of the world’s busiest cruise ports.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set out recommendations for renewed cruising, including 98 percent vaccination rates for crew and 95 percent for passengers — prompting cries of federal overreach from DeSantis, who has campaigned heavily against any kind of vaccination requirements for businesses.
DeSantis’s law, which goes into effect July 1, did not include any exemptions for the cruise industry and it is unclear how Norwegian can ensure all passengers are vaccinated without running afoul of the governor’s measures. In a statement, the cruise line said it was in contact with his office.
The Miami Herald slammed DeSantis’s law in an editorial, describing it as poorly considered and political with little thought about the jobs and livelihoods connected with the industry.
“Ron DeSantis’ ill-thought-out ban on vaccine passports is keeping Florida’s cruising industry in limbo, potentially costing the state tourist dollars and jobs,” stated the June 5 editorial. “But apparently that’s OK with DeSantis, as long as he scores political points with his GOP base.”
There are, however, signs of a behind-the-scenes deal that might exempt the cruise industry, on the grounds that passengers are no longer subject to state laws once they are on the ship.
“As soon as you pass through and step on the ship, you’re no longer considered to be local. You’re now in international waters,” Dondra Ritzenthaler, a senior executive at Celebrity Cruises, told travel agents in a call whose audio recording was obtained by Forbes.
Japan’s worries about pandemic Olympics ease — slightly — as vaccination rollout accelerates
As coronavirus cases climbed and a state of emergency covering much of the population was extended and expanded, Japanese public opinion turned against hosting the Tokyo 2020 Games this summer. But with case numbers having fallen sharply as an inoculation drive took off in recent weeks, public sentiment is starting to shift.
That’s according to a new poll carried out over the weekend by the Yomiuri newspaper, which found that 50 percent of Japanese now think the Olympics should go ahead as planned; a month ago, only 39 percent of the public said the same. Fewer than half (48 percent) now think the Games, which start on July 23, should be canceled and 24 percent even say that a limited number of spectators should be allowed in sporting venues.
Tokyo has banned overseas spectators from attending the Games but is yet to make a decision on local audiences.
As of Sunday, about 10 percent of Japanese residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures. While Asia’s second-largest economy is still a laggard compared to other developed countries, that’s about four time as many people as a month ago.
Japan reported a seven-day rolling average of 2,513 new infections on Sunday, or down from a high of around 6,400 in mid-May.
The same poll found that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s approval ratings have continued to plummet but it seems that more people are starting to believe his assertion that a “safe and secure” Olympics can be held.
Canada inches toward reopening border to vaccinated travelers
Canada is moving toward loosening restrictions on international travel as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reopen the border with the United States.
Trudeau told local media Monday that any reopening plan would be carried out in stages and that quarantine-free travel would be available at first only to people who have been fully inoculated. It isn’t immediately clear how the initiative would apply to travelers arriving from outside the United States.
Tests would still be required and travelers might still have to quarantine for a short amount of time, according to Bloomberg News.
“We are looking at how we’re going to start welcoming up tourists in a phased way as the numbers come down in Canada, as the numbers start to come down in the United States and elsewhere around the world,” Trudeau said.
It still isn’t immediately clear when the Canada-U.S. border, the longest bilateral frontier in the world, will reopen. An agreement that was initially signed between Trudeau’s government and the former Trump administration to strictly limit nonessential travel is set to expire on June 21, though it has been previously extended. The mayor of Niagara Falls, Ontario told Politico that the Canadian federal government was looking at June 22 as a possible date.
It also isn’t clear what proof of vaccination might be accepted by both governments. Several U.S. states have orders in place that limit how proof of vaccination may be used and Canada does not have a standardized document to confirm vaccination status.
Trudeau said in May that he wanted 75 percent of Canadians to be vaccinated before the border could be reopened. As of June 6, nearly 62 percent of the country’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
DeSantis welcomes fired whistleblower’s Twitter suspension, the latest in an ongoing feud
For more than a year, an increasingly bitter dispute has played out between one of the country’s highest-profile governors and an ex-state employee who has referred to herself as “a nobody.” It has unfolded in news stories, social media posts and the courts, the barbs often mixing the personal with the political.
Monday brought the latest chapter in the clash of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Rebekah Jones, a fired health department worker who last month was recognized as a whistleblower under state law. Twitter suspended Jones’s account for violating rules against “spam and platform manipulation,” and DeSantis’s office repeatedly cheered the platform’s decision, criticizing Jones and accusing her of “purchasing followers.”
Jones dismissed the accusation as false and “conspiracy-laden,” and she cited the Florida state statutes that prohibit attempts to threaten or intimidate whistleblowers.
Analysis: Biden administration favors soft approach over China’s lab-leak
In many ways, the coronavirus originated in precisely the wrong country. Not only is China densely populated and interconnected with the world in a way that allowed the virus to spread quickly, but it has a demonstrated lack of transparency on such things. And its stature in the world makes seeking transparency and accountability very difficult.
Now that the theory that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab has gained prominence, that latter problem is rearing its ugly head. The Biden administration, which has declared its desire to get to the bottom of that question, is confronting some very difficult choices about how to pursue it.
Thus far, it’s not exactly launching into an overt pressure campaign.
Several times in recent days, top Biden administration officials have been confronted with the same question: How do you get a clearly reluctant China to play ball with international investigators?