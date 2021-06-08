Between 1998 and 1999, White’s first wife alleged that he had threatened to shoot her, slept with a gun, physically abused her and made her “very scared.” According to the investigation, White’s ex-wife kept a journal during their marriage that she passed to a relative for safekeeping. That relative told investigators that White’s ex-wife had said, “If anything happens to me, I want you to have this diary … If anything happens to me, it would be Dennis.”