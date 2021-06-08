“Jensen became a victim of numerous conspiracy theories that were being fed to him over the internet by a number of very clever people,” his attorney, Christopher M. Davis, wrote in a court filing on Monday asking for the 41-year-old Iowan to be released until his trial. “Six months later, languishing in a DC Jail cell, locked down most of the time, he feels deceived, recognizing that he bought into a pack of lies.”
But Jensen also argued that prosecutors have misconstrued his role in the riot. Although he admits to carrying a pocketknife while pursuing Goodman, Jensen also claims in the new filings that he was simply there to “observe” the riot — and even argues that he was “threatened” by Goodman, who was honored with a Congressional Gold Medal for his heroism.
Jensen is just the latest Capitol riot suspect to express remorse and to blame QAnon or former president Donald Trump for inciting the deadly insurrection. So far, those lines of argument have failed to sway the federal judges overseeing the cases, as The Washington Post has reported.
Among the hundreds now charged in the Capitol riots, though, few had as visible a role as Jensen thanks to the viral video of Goodman’s standoff and the plaudits the Capitol Police officer later received for goading the mob away from the Senate chambers.
Jensen, a Des Moines native, traveled to D.C. for the rallies hosted by Trump supporters as Congress worked to certify President Biden’s victory. As the crowd coalesced into a violent mob, prosecutors said, he was “among the first ... to push his way inside the United States Capitol.”
As captured in the video, prosecutors said, Jensen “led the crowd toward (Goodman) in a menacing manner” and repeatedly ignored his demands to stop. He later told police that he purposely jumped to the front of the crowd because he wanted his QAnon T-shirt to be prominently seen on TV, so that “Q” would “get the credit” for the insurrection.
Jensen turned himself on Jan. 9 back in Des Moines. After holding him on a number of counts, including assaulting officers and civil disorder, prosecutors later added elevated charges including entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon.
But in his new filings seeking to be released from custody, Jensen’s attorney casts his actions on Jan. 6 in a different light.
Describing him as a “blue-collar union laborer,” Jensen’s attorney said he became a “true believer” in QAnon “for reasons he does not even understand today.”
“In any event, he fell victim to this barrage of internet sourced info and came to the Capitol, at the direction of the President of the United States, to demonstrate that he was a ‘true patriot,’” the filing says.
Jensen’s attorney disputed claims that he played a significant role in the deadly violence inside the Capitol.
“Jensen was not an intended part of any group or mob at any time that day,” the filing claims. “He was at the front of the crowd, but in no way leading anyone.”
He also argues that the video shows Jensen never touched “anyone in an aggressive manner.
“Even when threatened by Officer Goodman, armed with his baton hoovering over Jensen’s head, Jensen simply states, ‘I will take it for my country,’” his attorney wrote.
In the filing, Jensen asks to be released so his wife can pick him up and return him to Des Moines where he would remain on house arrest while working to support his family, which “is now suffering extreme financial hardship.”
There’s no indication in court records when a judge will rule on Jensen’s request.