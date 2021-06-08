Starting in April, the system began requiring vaccination for all its employees in more than a dozen of its locations across Texas, saying it was the first in the nation to take such a step. Those who did not provide proof of vaccination by June 7 — or who had not applied by early April for an exemption based on “medical condition (including pregnancy deferment) or sincerely held religious belief” — were to face suspension without pay for two weeks, according to a hospital memo.