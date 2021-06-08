In watching Harris in Guatemala and Mexico, the history of her presence looms large in the way the United States is viewed globally. It speaks of possibilities for future generations. And yet, in the moment — in the perfectly choreographed instances when the public catches glimpses of her in the midst of other dignitaries and leading the American delegation — it means next to nothing. All that matters are the policies and the aid and the agreements. That’s both the dream and the reality of these historical occasions. They’re forever in the making and tremendously important, and then when they finally arrive we’re left with little more than … a person trying to get the job done. That’s as it always has been and as it will be when another barrier falls.