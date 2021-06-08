For weeks, police believed that was possible — until the woman’s autopsy came back with a strange result: A fatal amount of Tetrahydrozoline, the main ingredient in eye drops, in her bloodstream. The amount in her blood couldn’t have been taken in through her eyes alone, police said.
Now, authorities have charged Kurczewski, 37, with murder in connection with the death of the woman, who isn’t named in court records. Police also say that Kurczewski, who had a gambling problem, committed more than $290,000 in fraud using the woman’s accounts, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court.
Court records do not list an attorney representing Kurczewski, who could not immediately be reached for comment.
In the weeks after police responded to the woman’s house on October 3, 2018, Kurczewski, a resident of Franklin, Wis., repeatedly changed her version of events, authorities said.
That day, Kurczewski — who had keys to her friend’s house — told police that her friend had been recently released from the hospital and had been acting “oddly” that week. Her friend kept telling her where important documents were located, gave her instructions about what she wanted done with her cats and asked not to be put in a nursing home, she said.
“Kurczewski indicated she believed there was a possibility that [the woman] was suicidal but also stated she believed [she] really loved her cats, often worried about them and wouldn’t want to leave them behind,” according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities didn’t begin to consider Kurczewski as a person of interest in the case until months later when the woman’s relatives, friends and neighbors told detectives that they doubted the woman had plans to kill herself. They also raised concerns about why the woman would leave all of her possessions to Kurczewski and none to her family.
But it wasn’t until January 2019, when a medical examiner delivered a toxicology report, that police reopened the case. They arrested Kurczewski in July 2019 after conducting a search warrant at her home.
Police said she had told witnesses “elaborate stories” about what had happened. She had claimed that the woman had been in a coma for five months and also that a hospital had revived her against her wishes, which authorities later found out never occurred.
When she was told about the toxicology results, she said her friend was “known” for buying eye drops in bulk and drinking Visine and vodka. At first, she denied any role in her death or in staging a scene with the crushed pills.
But eventually, she changed her story again, police said. She claimed that she did give her a water bottle containing six bottles of Visine because the victim asked her for it. She said she could prove she gave her a fatal dose of Tetrahydrozoline at her request with evidence she had buried in a plot of land.
Authorities dug up the area she indicated, but never found such evidence.
Her cellmate at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution, where she was later transferred, later told detectives Kurczewski had a mental breakdown and admitted to giving the woman several bottles of Visine to kill her — but not for money. She did it, she claimed, to stop her friend’s suffering.
But in court records, police say that Kurczewski began spending more on lavish gifts and gambling as her contact with the woman increased, and that she began transferring funds from the woman’s account to her own. When the woman died and she became the sole recipient of her estate, she allegedly created fraudulent documents to pay for debt that didn’t exist so she could pocket more money.
Kurczewski allegedly transferred more than $130,000 via fraudulent checks from the woman’s account as part of her larger fraudulent scheme.
In addition to first degree intentional homicide, a felony, Kurczewski also faces two felony counts of theft. Her bond was set at $1 million and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 25, court records show.