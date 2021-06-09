The city of Jacksonville has regularly lit up the Acosta Bridge to honor groups, recognize holidays and celebrate good news. Memorial Day and the Fourth of July have the bridge in red, white and blue. When the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the verge of selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the top pick in April’s NFL Draft, the bridge was lit up in orange and purple for the player’s school. Other scheduled bridge lightings this summer will honor sickle-cell awareness, Juneteenth and the 100-year anniversary of the Acosta Bridge opening up, according to WJXT.