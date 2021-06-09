The “Quad” grouping, which also includes Australia, India and Japan, had previously announced that they would help an Indian drugmaker manufacture doses of Novavax and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for use in Southeast Asia, which has seen a resurgence of covid infections, and potentially elsewhere. The move was also seen as an attempt by Asia-Pacific democracies to counter Chinese vaccine diplomacy.
The Quad’s vaccine production has been under a cloud since India suspended large-scale vaccine exports.
Here are some significant developments:
Schools to fully reopen in fall in Prince George’s County, with option for youngest students
Prince George’s County Public Schools will open in the fall with in-person learning five days a week but will offer a first-semester option of virtual instruction for students in kindergarten to sixth grade, under a plan announced Tuesday.
The virtual option for the early grades will allow a choice for parents without access to vaccines for their young children, schools chief executive Monica E. Goldson said in an interview.
“The goal is to get all of our students back in school,” Goldson said. “In an ideal world, vaccinations would also be available for students [under 12], but until that becomes a reality we still want to offer in-person instruction five days a week when we open in the fall.”
South Korean mayor apologizes after nearly falling for vaccine scam
SEOUL — A South Korean mayor who claimed that his city had secured 30 million vaccines for the country has apologized after the deal turned out to be a scam.
Kwon Young-jin, mayor of the southeastern city of Daegu, announced last week that the city could obtain 30 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines via a foreign trading company, in a move that the Health Ministry had dismissed.
“What started with our good intentions to help the South Korean government with vaccine purchase efforts created social backlash and political controversies,” Kwon said in a public apology on Tuesday, adding that he accepted the blame for the “vaccine scam incident.”
He said the city has not paid for the planned purchase, which has now been scrapped.
The conservative mayor, who is a political opponent of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, had previously criticized the national government for failing to quickly secure sufficient vaccine doses.
South Korea has registered 400 to 700 new daily coronavirus cases for the past several weeks amid a slow vaccine rollout attributed to shipment delays and global shortages. To control infections, the city government in Seoul has maintained restrictions such as a curfew and a ban on gatherings of five or more people.
South Korea aims to achieve herd immunity by November and is ramping up its inoculation drive. Seoul is setting daily vaccination records and plans to inoculate 70 percent of the South Korean population by the third quarter.
Biden’s global vaccine strategy draws scrutiny ahead of G-7 pandemic talks
President Biden is set to take the global stage this week with a coronavirus vaccine-sharing strategy that has been panned by congressional Democrats and some health advocates as too timid, drawn flak from European allies as too bold and led to frustration within his administration.
It has also prompted a flurry of White House efforts to answer critics, with new announcements to bolster the plan expected ahead of the president’s appearance at the Group of Seven summit in Britain this weekend.
The United States is “working with our G-7 partners on a larger effort to help end the pandemic so that the world’s democracies deliver for people everywhere. And we will have more to say about this” at the meeting, Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, told reporters Thursday. The White House has been exploring ways to boost global vaccine supply, and people familiar with the plans say an announcement could be made as soon as this week.