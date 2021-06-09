The State Bar of Texas will reconsider whether Paxton made false or misleading statements to a court or filed a frivolous lawsuit when he contested the election results of four other states, claiming that former president Donald Trump lost because of fraud, according to documents provided to The Washington Post. The regulatory agency initially dismissed the grievance but was ordered by an appeals board last month to look into the accusations, records show. Paxton could be cleared or face penalties, including suspension or disbarment.