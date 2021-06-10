This time, though, I only had mild dread about the coming of Brood X. For one thing, I’ve had a dog for nearly 10 years, which has helped me be much less squeamish about things that make you go, “eewww!” But the biggest reason I was more mentally prepared is the fact that I’ve lived to see another cicada event. So far this go-round, I’ve only had one close encounter. A few weeks ago while walking my dog I felt the slightest sensation of something on the back of my neck, like maybe a T-shirt tag sticking out. I reached back and the moment I touched it, I knew it was a cicada. I didn’t scream or run, but I did fling that thing halfway down the block.
No, I haven’t completely conquered my fear, but I am not the same woman who wasn’t sure she could survive a cicada invasion. Still, I will not drive with the windows down until they’re gone. For your amusement, and Lonnae’s, here’s the piece I wrote 17 years ago.