My friend Lonnae has been nagging me to re-up a piece I wrote in 2004, the last time cicadas invaded Washington. Back then, I was totally freaked out about the thought of sharing space with millions of big flying insects. I absolutely hate bugs, any and all bugs, even though I grew up in Florida. My home state is like the North America version of Eden, in the sense that practically anything that crawls, swims, slithers or flies can be found there. I had a happy childhood — splashing in the rec center pool on hot summer days, riding my new bike with friends on sunny Christmas mornings — but sometime around my teenage years I developed a pathological fear of bugs. I still recall harrowing clashes with palmetto bugs, memories that came flooding back 17 years ago with the hype surrounding the arrival of the cicadas.

This time, though, I only had mild dread about the coming of Brood X. For one thing, I’ve had a dog for nearly 10 years, which has helped me be much less squeamish about things that make you go, “eewww!” But the biggest reason I was more mentally prepared is the fact that I’ve lived to see another cicada event. So far this go-round, I’ve only had one close encounter. A few weeks ago while walking my dog I felt the slightest sensation of something on the back of my neck, like maybe a T-shirt tag sticking out. I reached back and the moment I touched it, I knew it was a cicada. I didn’t scream or run, but I did fling that thing halfway down the block.

No, I haven’t completely conquered my fear, but I am not the same woman who wasn’t sure she could survive a cicada invasion. Still, I will not drive with the windows down until they’re gone. For your amusement, and Lonnae’s, here’s the piece I wrote 17 years ago.