Seattle, which has a population of around 750,000, said that it had overtaken San Francisco, where about 68 percent of residents over 12 are fully inoculated. Roughly 78 percent of eligible people living in the Pacific Northwest city have received at least one shot of a vaccine.
About 141 million Americans have been fully inoculated, though the daily vaccination rate nationwide has dropped sharply in recent weeks.
Here are some significant developments:
As India’s pandemic surge eases, a race begins to prepare for a possible next wave
NEW DELHI — Two months ago, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in India’s capital was a battlefield. Every one of its 1,500 beds for coronavirus patients was full. It came perilously close to running out of oxygen not once, but three times.
Now, the hospital has space for every patient who needs a bed and there is oxygen to spare. Ritu Saxena, the hospital’s deputy medical superintendent, no longer spends nights fielding calls from desperate relatives. Instead, she is focused on the future: helping prepare the hospital for more surges.
“The worst is definitely over,” a relieved Saxena said.
But now India faces the challenge of trying to gain the upper hand. A resurgence of the coronavirus is feared by many public health experts if nothing is done.
Biden administration tells federal agencies they should not require employees to be vaccinated to work on-site
The Biden administration has told federal agencies that they generally should not require their employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to work on-site in federal buildings or to disclose whether they are vaccinated.
Employees who disclose they are unvaccinated or refuse to answer a voluntary question about vaccination status should be subject to safety requirements such as mask-wearing and social distancing, new guidance says.
“The Administration strongly encourages all Americans, including Federal employees and contractors, to be vaccinated,” says a Tuesday posting by an interagency task force overseeing pandemic-related policies for the federal workplace. However, “at present, COVID-19 vaccination should generally not be a pre-condition” for federal employees or contractors to work in person, it states, while not specifying possible exceptions.
Why burnout won’t go away, even as life returns to ‘normal’
For Marcia Howard, the Cheez-Its were a breaking point.
At her son’s first in-person school event this year, she realized she forgot to bring the class snack.
“I just broke down in the car and I started crying,” she said.
Howard started a new job at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic working as a creative operations director at a Fortune 500 company. She’s been told by her company that she can take time off as she needs, but it’s just not that simple for her.
With vaccinations initiated for half of Americans over 12, and guidance on masking and social distancing easing, the triage stage of the pandemic is lessening for some in the United States. Yet external progress markers can disguise — or even induce — a flurry of conflicting emotional, physical or cognitive states.