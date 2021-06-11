“We’re still learning about the rates of myocarditis and pericarditis,” CDC safety expert Tom Shimabukuro said, according to Bloomberg News. “As we gather more information we’ll begin to get a better idea of the post-vaccination rates and hopefully be able to get more detailed information by age group.”
The Food and Drug Administration has allowed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which uses mRNA technology, to be administered on children as young as 12 during the pandemic.
Here are some significant developments:
Rates of anxiety and depression among college students continue to soar, researchers say
College students are feeling more anxious and depressed as they sleep less and spend more time on their phones, researchers said after spending four years monitoring the behaviors of young people.
Dartmouth College researchers began tracking 217 students when they entered the school as freshmen in 2017 in the hopes of understanding how they behave. They’ve seen students’ stress levels rise and fall, usually in tandem with midterm and final exams. But since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, rates of depression and anxiety have soared — and have showed no signs of coming down, said Andrew Campbell, a researcher and computer science professor.
The research points to how the public-health crisis is affecting young people and raises questions about what will be done to support them, a group that struggled disproportionately with mental health issues for years before the pandemic set in.
Federal government will maintain expansive work-from-home policies after the pandemic
The Biden administration on Thursday told federal agencies that more employees can return to their offices as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic ebbs, but it also laid out a permanent work-from-home expansion that will drastically alter the federal government’s workplace culture.
Federal agencies no longer have to limit the number of staffers allowed in their offices to 25 percent occupancy, the administration said in the first major announcement on pandemic staffing it has issued since January.
But the 20-page memo to federal agencies also maintains what started as an experiment in March 2020 to contend with the public health crisis — for the immediate future and potentially the long term.
A fully vaccinated cruise set sail in the Caribbean. Two passengers just tested positive for covid.
When the Celebrity Millennium departed St. Maarten in the Caribbean on Saturday “with celebration and fanfare,” the cruise was hailed as a milestone both for the cruise line and the embattled North American cruise industry.
With sailings from the United States still paused, the voyage was seen as a way for Americans to return to a favorite vacation pastime at least relatively close to home. But despite a requirement that all passengers over 16 be vaccinated, the celebratory cruise couldn’t avoid the virus that shut the industry down 15 months ago.
Two passengers who were sharing a room on the ship tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, two days before the cruise was scheduled to end. The results came as part of required end-of-cruise testing, Celebrity Cruises said in a statement Thursday evening.