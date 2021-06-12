Denning told police that Michael followed him out of the Vision 4 Less and began assaulting him, with both men falling to the ground. Denning said he bit Michael’s left arm when the man had gouged him in his left eye, the Capital Dispatch reported. Michael responded by kneeing Denning in his genitals several times, according to the complaint. Then, Michael allegedly pulled down his mask and made a reference to covid while coughing and spitting on Denning.