California will fully reopen its economy and lift most social distancing curbs on Tuesday, after having administered more than 40 million vaccine doses.

“It’s been a long road, but our future is BRIGHT,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a Sunday tweet, adding that the nation’s most populous state had injected 16 million more shots than anyone else.

From June 15, all capacity and physical distancing restrictions will be lifted statewide, though people who have not been vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask in many indoor situations. Either a negative test or proof of inoculation will be required for indoor events that host over 5,000 people, according to the state’s Public Health Department.

As of Sunday, California has logged over 3.69 million cases and 62,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic, though infections have fallen sharply in recent months.

Here are some significant developments:

  • President Biden vowed Sunday that the United States would continue to supply coronavirus vaccines to the world’s poorest countries, hinting that the nation may “be in a position to provide another billion” doses over the next two years.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce Monday that England’s plan to completely end coronavirus curbs on June 21 will be delayed due to a spike in delta variant cases, according to numerous media reports.
  • A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit filed by 117 staffers at Houston Methodist over the hospital’s coronavirus vaccine requirement for employees.
  • More than 600,000 people in the United States have now died from covid-19 with the latest deaths coming as much of the country is opening up.
  • The United States reported a seven-day rolling average of 14,574 new cases on Saturday. The number of reported tests has fallen by about 25 percent in the last week.
4:47 a.m.
How Rescue Plan funds are being spent in Northern Virginia: Stream cleanups, hotels, affordable housing

By Teo Armus and Antonio Olivo

When it comes to the next phase of coronavirus relief funds, “recovery” is a somewhat flexible term in Northern Virginia.

Over the next two years, nearly half a billion dollars are expected to flow to the region’s largest jurisdictions from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion relief package meant to help offset the financial harm caused by the pandemic.

Flush with this extra cash, however, local officials are not just discussing how to address the damage wrought by the novel coronavirus. They are also thinking long-term toward much larger projects, including ones that have long been on county and city to-do lists, items including affordable housing, flood mitigation and broadband improvements.

4:46 a.m.
Man attacks person for telling him to wear his mask correctly. Now he’s been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

By Timothy Bella

While shopping for eyeglasses in Des Moines last year, Shane Wayne Michael was approached by a patron and asked what’s become a familiar question during the coronavirus pandemic: Can you pull your mask over your nose? But Michael, whose nose was exposed inside Vision 4 Less, did not take kindly to the question in November, according to a criminal complaint.

What happened next, police say, was a parking-lot fight in which Michael attacked Mark Dinning’s eyes and genitals. Dinning told authorities that Michael then pulled down his mask and began to cough and spit in his face.

“If I have it, you have it!” said Michael, referring to covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the complaint.

Weeks after the Iowa man was convicted of willful injury causing serious injury, Michael, 42, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for the violent attack stemming from the mask dispute.

4:45 a.m.
TSA screens 2 million people in a day for the first time since pandemic began

By Ian Duncan

The Transportation Security Administration screened 2 million people Friday, the first time that threshold has been crossed since March 2020 when lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus were put in place.

The symbolic achievement underscores how air travel is rebounding as Americans have been vaccinated against the virus. Early in the pandemic, air travel collapsed almost completely, with passenger numbers down 95 percent on some days.

The agency has been racing to hire new officers as travel rebounds, offering cash incentives and asking office staff to help out at checkpoints. Some airports have already seen long lines and the TSA is advising passengers to give themselves plenty of time to get through security.