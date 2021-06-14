From June 15, all capacity and physical distancing restrictions will be lifted statewide, though people who have not been vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask in many indoor situations. Either a negative test or proof of inoculation will be required for indoor events that host over 5,000 people, according to the state’s Public Health Department.
As of Sunday, California has logged over 3.69 million cases and 62,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic, though infections have fallen sharply in recent months.
Here are some significant developments:
How Rescue Plan funds are being spent in Northern Virginia: Stream cleanups, hotels, affordable housing
When it comes to the next phase of coronavirus relief funds, “recovery” is a somewhat flexible term in Northern Virginia.
Over the next two years, nearly half a billion dollars are expected to flow to the region’s largest jurisdictions from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion relief package meant to help offset the financial harm caused by the pandemic.
Flush with this extra cash, however, local officials are not just discussing how to address the damage wrought by the novel coronavirus. They are also thinking long-term toward much larger projects, including ones that have long been on county and city to-do lists, items including affordable housing, flood mitigation and broadband improvements.
Man attacks person for telling him to wear his mask correctly. Now he’s been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
While shopping for eyeglasses in Des Moines last year, Shane Wayne Michael was approached by a patron and asked what’s become a familiar question during the coronavirus pandemic: Can you pull your mask over your nose? But Michael, whose nose was exposed inside Vision 4 Less, did not take kindly to the question in November, according to a criminal complaint.
What happened next, police say, was a parking-lot fight in which Michael attacked Mark Dinning’s eyes and genitals. Dinning told authorities that Michael then pulled down his mask and began to cough and spit in his face.
“If I have it, you have it!” said Michael, referring to covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the complaint.
Weeks after the Iowa man was convicted of willful injury causing serious injury, Michael, 42, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for the violent attack stemming from the mask dispute.
TSA screens 2 million people in a day for the first time since pandemic began
The Transportation Security Administration screened 2 million people Friday, the first time that threshold has been crossed since March 2020 when lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus were put in place.
The symbolic achievement underscores how air travel is rebounding as Americans have been vaccinated against the virus. Early in the pandemic, air travel collapsed almost completely, with passenger numbers down 95 percent on some days.
The agency has been racing to hire new officers as travel rebounds, offering cash incentives and asking office staff to help out at checkpoints. Some airports have already seen long lines and the TSA is advising passengers to give themselves plenty of time to get through security.