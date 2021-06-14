The deadly crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the city’s Uptown neighborhood near the site where 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr. was fatally shot on June 3 by members of a U.S. Marshals task force who were trying to arrest him on a felony weapons charge. Three other people were treated for injuries, including one person who was also struck by the driver, police said; none of the three injuries were life-threatening, they said.