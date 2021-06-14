The case against Andrés began on May 15, when a local police commander, who personally knew him, suspected something was off when his wife never returned home from a shopping trip the man was supposed to accompany her on, according to El Universal. So, he obtained surveillance footage that showed his wife was last seen near Andrés’s home. The police commander knocked on the man’s door, confronted him and eventually found his wife’s dismembered body inside the home, El Universal reported. (Authorities have yet to disclose the woman’s name.)