The incident, which was caught in a series of viral videos, left four teenagers arrested, authorities said. Ocean City officials pledged to review the officers’ actions but also noted in a news release that, “Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance.”
But the videos left many critics questioning whether police needed to use such force over a vaping ordinance.
Many also responded to a separate video, which shows a man on a boardwalk with his hands raised above his head who is suddenly Tasered by police. Many sharing the video, which has been viewed more than a million times as of early Monday, said the man was also stopped for vaping this weekend in Ocean City. Police have yet to confirm those details.
“Attorney General [Brian Frosh] can you please investigate these multiple incidents involving police and unarmed Black teens in Ocean City, MD?” Sherrilyn Ifill, the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said in a tweet Sunday evening that included the video and tagged Maryland’s Democratic attorney general.
The videos are the latest flash point over how police use Tasers. In April, a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn., shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man, saying that she mistook her handgun for a Taser. The officer, Kim Potter, who resigned from the police department following the incident, was charged with second-degree manslaughter.
The incident came in a city that has faced recent questions over its police force’s tactics on its tourist-packed boardwalk. Around this time last year, Ocean City police officials said they had opened a review after an officer was caught on camera wrapping his arms around a man’s neck during an arrest over an open alcohol container. In that incident, the officer appears to threaten the person shooting the video with a Taser, but appears not to use it.
On Saturday, authorities said they were patrolling the boardwalk on foot when they noticed a group of teenagers vaping, according to a news release. The officers informed the group that vaping on the boardwalk was prohibited under a local ordinance, except in designated areas. As the group walked away, officers noticed one of the teenagers starting to vape again, officials said.
Police said the man, 19-year-old Brian Everett Anderson, did not provide identification and became “disorderly.” When they moved to arrest him, Anderson resisted, the authorities allege.
As police were arresting Anderson, authorities said that 19-year-old Kamere Anthony Day was “yelling profanities” and “approached” the officers. Although police told him to back up, authorities allege that Anderson continued to approach them and then resisted arrest. Meanwhile, authorities said, 18-year-old Jahtique Joseph John Lewis tried to hit an officer with a bicycle and also resisted arrest.
Khalil Dwayne Warren, 19, was later arrested for standing on private property next to two “no trespassing signs,” officials said. He then became “disorderly” when told to move, officials claim.
Video of the scene shows police repeatedly using force during the arrests. As a crowd filmed the encounters, multiple police officers pushed one of the men against the wall after he grabbed an officer’s bicycle. Soon after, another teenager pushed one of the officers, prompting an officer to knee him and a third to hit him with a Taser.
In the second video, a single young man faced several officers with his hands raised on an emptier-looking stretch of boardwalk. After he lowered one of his hands toward a backpack, police hit him in the stomach with a Taser and he fell to the ground.
“He was standing there!” one witness can be heard yelling in the video. Another said, “You all did that for no reason.”
It remains unclear precisely when or where that second video was shot, although many sharing it on social media said it was also filmed on Saturday in Ocean City.
The four teens arrested on Saturday, all of whom are from Harrisburg, Pa., were charged with counts including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and second-degree assault. They were released after appearing in Maryland District Court.
The videos left many critics incredulous of the city’s explanation for why force was warranted.
“There aren’t enough words,” tweeted Benjamin Dixon, a liberal commentator, along with the video of police clashing with the teenagers. “This can’t be reformed.”