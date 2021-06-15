Reports of people inoculated with U.S.-approved shots dying or requiring hospitalization due to covid are extremely rare, though exactly how long protection lasts isn’t yet clear. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases specialist, has said that booster shots will probably be necessary though the timing of such “third doses” has not been determined.
Here are some significant developments:
Japan considers placing Tokyo in ‘quasi-state of emergency’ for Olympics
The Japanese government is mulling putting Tokyo in a “quasi-state of emergency” during the Olympics as thousands of international athletes, coaches and media enter the country under strict restrictions.
The capital is under a state of emergency that had previously been extended, but that is likely to be rescinded once the order expires on Sunday, the Kyodo News agency reported. (Central Tokyo remains crowded despite the current restrictions and compliance to existing regulations is not universal.)
Instead, Tokyo could move into a lower state of alert that will allow hospitality establishments to serve alcohol, though operating hours would still be shortened. Fines for restaurants and bars that break regulations will also likely be lightened, Japanese media said.
The Mainichi newspaper said that officials were still deliberating whether to begin the quasi-state of emergency next week, or if restrictions should be lifted and then imposed again through the Olympics, which begin on July 23.
“We will take measures appropriately. There will be no cancellation or postponement [of the Olympics],” an unnamed government official told the newspaper.
Japan is still battling a wave of infections that began spiking in March, but cases are dipping sharply after a heavily criticized inoculation program started speeding up. This appears to have reduced concerns, voiced by many physicians, that the country could run out of critical care beds during the 2020 Games. One recent poll found that a small majority is now in favor of the Olympics going ahead as planned.
Asia’s second largest economy reported a seven-day rolling average of 1,806 new infections on June 13, down from over 6,400 in mid-May. Only about 5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Separately on Wednesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the country would donate 1 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to Vietnam. Japan had previously sent over 1.2 million doses of the vaccine, which it isn’t planning on using for mass domestic inoculation, to Taiwan.
How the pandemic saved Glut, an odd, beloved Maryland food co-op
On March 5, 2020, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state’s first cases of a new coronavirus. Eleven days later, I went to Glut, the worker-run food co-op in Mount Rainier, Md., where I live. The tiny store was packed — and panicky. No one was wearing a mask; officials were still declaring that masks were for health workers, and where could you have gotten one anyway? A few feet apart, breathing directly in each other’s faces, as one does in Glut’s tight confines,
I left shaken and scared. But one detail from the shopping trip boded well for my beloved store: I’d spent $188.94 — the most I’d ever dropped on a food shopping trip. In the year since, I’ve made many more such trips. As much of the economy has struggled, Glut, the grocery store that defies economic reason, has thrived — at least for now.
Federal judge accuses three senior law enforcement officials of criminal obstruction
A federal judge leveled criminal contempt charges Monday against senior federal law enforcement officials in a long-simmering standoff in South Dakota over the judge’s insistence that he needs to know whether deputies guarding his courtroom have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann, who sits in Aberdeen, tore into the U.S. Marshals Service for nearly an hour over their reaction to his decision at a hearing last month to question the deputy marshal in attendance about whether she had been vaccinated.
The deputy marshal, according to the judge, refused to answer the question, at which point he ordered her out of his courtroom. The marshals, in turn, took three of the defendants scheduled for hearings that day out of the courthouse. That infuriated the judge, who describes that act as a “kidnapping” that obstructed the work of the court.