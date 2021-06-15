For months, his wife Berta Valle told The Post, her 44-year-old husband was regularly followed by police in squad cars who monitored his every move, often pulling him over to search him. He was only allowed to travel inside the capital and police had to approve wherever he went, said Valle, who has lived in Florida since 2018. But the situation rapidly escalated in January, when he was placed under house arrest and later snuck into a hotel to announce his pre-candidacy.