Even as California and New York celebrated loosening the vast majority of their social distancing curbs on Tuesday, the United States marked a morbid milestone: at least 600,000 covid-19 deaths.

The precise number is still a bit blurry. Reuters said there had been 600,061 reports of covid-linked fatalities since the start of the pandemic, while a Johns Hopkins University tracker placed the death toll at 600,272. Either way, the United States is closing in on the total casualty count across the four-year long Civil War.

The nationwide death rate, however, has dropped sharply since inoculations became widely available. More than 79,000 people died of covid in January, but it has taken almost four months for the death toll to go from 500,000 to 600,000.

Here are some significant developments:

  • California fully reopened its economy even as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stressed that “this thing can come back” if vaccination rates don’t continue increasing.
  • 52 people associated with the Copa America soccer tournament held in covid-stricken Brazil have tested positive for the coronavirus, the country’s Health Ministry said Tuesday.
  • The Trump administration’s hunt for a pandemic “lab leak” went down many paths and came up with no smoking gun to reveal if the virus could be the result of engineering or a lab accident.
  • Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) announced that 80 percent of the state’s 12 and older population is at least partially vaccinated. It’s the first state in the nation to reach that milestone, Scott said, and will allow him to lift all remaining pandemic restrictions.
  • The United States reported a seven-day rolling average of 13,530 new cases Tuesday, a 13.5 percent decrease from the previous week. Covid-linked hospitalizations fell by more than 13 percent.

Jon Stewart weighs in on the lab leak theory and goes all-in

5:31 a.m.
It seems ages ago now, but there was a time in which a comedy show guided a substantial portion of our country’s political debate. “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart cast a spotlight on the absurdities of modern politics like nobody before or since.

Stewart rekindled that posture Monday night in a segment that seems like a potential inflection point in the debate over the coronavirus’s origins.

Appearing on the CBS late-night show of his former Comedy Central buddy Stephen Colbert, Stewart launched into an animated bit, promoting the coronavirus lab leak theory.

“I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic,” Stewart said, before adding with emphasis, “which was more than likely caused by science.”

Video: Why waiving vaccine patents isn’t enough to end the pandemic

5:31 a.m.
Experts say waiving patents won’t help poorer nations acquire the technical complexity of manufacturing coronavirus vaccines. (Luis Velarde/The Washington Post)

Biden and Bowser announce mass July Fourth celebration in DC

5:29 a.m.
President Biden and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser have called on Americans to gather and celebrate July 4 in Washington, announcing that an Independence Day celebration will be held on the Mall.

“DC is open and ready to welcome back visitors to celebrate the way we came together as a city and as a nation this year,” Bowser (D) said in a news release Tuesday. “We have shown once again that when we come together, there is nothing we can’t do.”

The event will include celebrations hosted by the Biden administration and the local Barracks Row and Palisades 4th of July parades will return, Bowser said.

Biden will host essential workers and military families on the South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July, according to the news release. Approximately 1,000 guests and their families will be invited, according to the Associated Press.