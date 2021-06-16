The nationwide death rate, however, has dropped sharply since inoculations became widely available. More than 79,000 people died of covid in January, but it has taken almost four months for the death toll to go from 500,000 to 600,000.
Here are some significant developments:
Jon Stewart weighs in on the lab leak theory and goes all-in
It seems ages ago now, but there was a time in which a comedy show guided a substantial portion of our country’s political debate. “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart cast a spotlight on the absurdities of modern politics like nobody before or since.
Stewart rekindled that posture Monday night in a segment that seems like a potential inflection point in the debate over the coronavirus’s origins.
Appearing on the CBS late-night show of his former Comedy Central buddy Stephen Colbert, Stewart launched into an animated bit, promoting the coronavirus lab leak theory.
“I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic,” Stewart said, before adding with emphasis, “which was more than likely caused by science.”
Biden and Bowser announce mass July Fourth celebration in DC
President Biden and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser have called on Americans to gather and celebrate July 4 in Washington, announcing that an Independence Day celebration will be held on the Mall.
“DC is open and ready to welcome back visitors to celebrate the way we came together as a city and as a nation this year,” Bowser (D) said in a news release Tuesday. “We have shown once again that when we come together, there is nothing we can’t do.”
The event will include celebrations hosted by the Biden administration and the local Barracks Row and Palisades 4th of July parades will return, Bowser said.
Biden will host essential workers and military families on the South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July, according to the news release. Approximately 1,000 guests and their families will be invited, according to the Associated Press.