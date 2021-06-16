The indictment in Multnomah County is one of few criminal cases filed against officers who used force during protests and riots sparked by the death of Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes May 25, 2020. The racial justice and police accountability movement that intensified last year has given rise to widespread allegations of misconduct, but few officers have faced charges, and some of them were later cleared of wrongdoing.