Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is scheduled to lay out more details at a Thursday evening news conference. “While it’s true that infections are trending down nationwide, it’s also true that the pace has slowed,” he said, according to the Kyodo News Agency.
About 15 percent of Japan’s population has received at least one dose of a vaccine — a rate that has increased sharply in recent weeks, though it is still slow for a developed economy.
Here are some significant developments:
Analysis: Escaping the pandemic has a new obstacle: The delta variant
The coronavirus has the habit of upending the best-laid plans. And right now, the delta variant, the fast-spreading version of the virus first detected in India last year, is changing the rules of the game as the world tries to exit the pandemic.
In Britain this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fresh off the world stage at his Group of Seven summit, announced that a long-planned final lifting of all coronavirus restrictions in England on June 21 would be delayed by four weeks because of the virulent new variant, which now makes up an estimated 90 percent of new cases in Britain.
There was no greater evidence of that remorseless logic than just a few weeks earlier, when India experienced a devastating surge as the delta variant spread widely. Although new daily cases in India have fallen from their peak, they still remain alarmingly high, with around 62,000 new daily cases reported on Wednesday.
How hotels are making guests feel safer this summer
When you check in at the Club Wyndham Ocean Ridge, you will experience one of the more creative ways hotels are making their guests feel more comfortable this summer. An employee waves you into a parking spot marked “curbside check-in.”
From that point on, you don’t lift a finger. A masked receptionist hands you room keys and a welcome packet, offers you brief directions to your unit, and you’re ready to go in a few minutes.
“Curbside check-in eliminates the need to go indoors,” explains Tyler Von Neida, the general manager at the timeshare property in Edisto Beach, S.C. “It limits interaction to one individual and there is no need to have any surface contact points.”
This summer, with some hotel and resort guests still nervous about travel, the lodging industry is responding in big and small ways.
Nearly 900 people got expired Pfizer shots in New York City
Just under 900 people received expired doses of the coronavirus vaccine this month at a New York City clinic, health officials said.
The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is urging the 899 people, who were given Pfizer shots between June 5 and 10 at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square, to get another dose as soon as possible. Experts say the expired doses are not dangerous, but their effectiveness could be in question.
“While there is no safety risk for the patients, the re-administration is being carried out to ensure that the individuals are fully protected,” a spokesman said.
Visitors flock to Maryland’s state parks as officials consider reservations to manage crowds
HOWARD COUNTY — Two-year-old Timothy Cho splashed about in the shallow water of the Patapsco River on a recent weekday morning, swinging a bucket in a bid to catch fish and tadpoles.
His mother, Helen Cho, held a net as she watched from the shady pebble beach in this scenic stretch of Patapsco Valley State Park. The spot has become a daily destination for her family over the past year for cooling off in the water or hiking about a mile upstream to what they call the “shaky bridge.”
The coronavirus pandemic pushed the Howard County family to discover Maryland’s state parks after it shuttered the private gym and swimming pool that the Chos usually visited in summer.
Cho, 46, said state parks will remain her preferred destination, even as pandemic restrictions ease and other attractions reopen.