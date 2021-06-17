Oneal finds himself in a similar situation in a tragic and gruesome case. Prosecutors allege that on March 18, 2018, Oneal shot his girlfriend in their home in Riverview, a community south of Tampa, and then chased her out of the house and then beat her to death on his next-door neighbor’s property, according to the Times. He then went back into the house and killed his 9-year-old daughter, who was autistic and had difficulty walking, with a hatchet, prosecutors allege. Then, Oneal allegedly stabbed his son, doused him and the house in gasoline, and set them on fire.