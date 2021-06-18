“Since the virus spreads more easily between people in close quarters aboard ships, the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is high,” the agency said. It recommended that all passengers get tested a few days before and after their trip, while urging unvaccinated travelers to self-quarantine for seven days after disembarkation.
The new guidelines come after the CDC gave the green light for cruises from U.S. ports to resume this summer amid pressure from hard-hit cruise operators and pent-up customer demand. But one of the first cruises scheduled to sail from the United States was postponed earlier this week after eight crew members tested positive for the virus.
Here are some significant developments:
He promised 6 million N95 masks and couldn’t deliver. Now he’s going to prison.
Last April, as veterans hospitals struggled to find masks to protect their workers and patients from the coronavirus, a veteran reached out with promises to help.
“Unlike most vendors we are commitment [sic] to providing support during this time and are offering a COVID-19 discount to agencies who need large quantities of these items shipped,” Robert Stewart Jr. wrote to a contracting officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs. “I am glad I can help . . . support our men/women in uniform and vets.”
In fact, Stewart, 35, had no masks and no ability to get them. On Wednesday, he was sentenced in federal court in Virginia to 21 months in prison for using fraudulently obtained covid-19 relief loans in part on fruitless efforts to deliver.
Top investigator says WHO was wrong to oppose China travel bans
The head of an international expert panel established by the World Health Organization to investigate the coronavirus pandemic says the WHO was wrong to oppose bans on flights from China last year.
Helen Clark, a former top United Nations official who also served as prime minister of New Zealand, said her country and Australia were right to quickly block travel from China after the outbreak in Wuhan, where the virus was first detected. The two countries soon expanded travel restrictions to the rest of the world.
“We did that even though it was against the advice of the WHO and the international health regulations, which discourage constraints on travel,” she said on an episode of the Australian podcast Rekindling Hope.
Clark was last year appointed co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. Last month, the 13-member panel released a report that was critical of the WHO, though some critics felt that it did not go far enough.
Her comments on the podcast appeared to go further than the report at times.
The WHO relies on rules “written in 2005 before anything like the level of global connection via travel,” she said. “And it’s not appropriate when there’s a dangerous respiratory pathogen on the loose, as with this one, to say you don’t have to do anything about travel — of course you do.”
Clark did not rule out the theory that the virus could have originated from a lab leak, but said there was “no firm evidence.”
“All I’ll say is that the jury’s out,” she said. “I don’t think that should be seen as any geopolitically motivated attack to say that the jury is out.”
The pandemic devastated an immigrant community. Its first Latino priest is spreading hope.
Halfway through the service, the Rev. Juan de la Cruz Turcios bounded out from behind the lectern with a sheet of paper in his hand and a winsome smile on his face.
Gesturing eagerly, he opened his homily on this recent Tuesday with a funny story from his childhood.
It was his first time celebrating daily Mass, as well as one of his last times doing so at St. Camillus Parish in Silver Spring, from which he departs this month for a new assignment. In May, Turcios became the first Latin American from nearby Langley Park to be ordained as a Catholic priest — an optimistic sign for his fellow immigrants whose struggles with poverty, crime and lack of education have been made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.
Millions of workers are quitting their jobs during the pandemic. Meet six who made a big change.
American workers have decided it’s time for a change — a decision at least partly brought on by a more than year-long pandemic that shifted the way many understood the norms of work life.
In a year when millions lost their jobs, many also switched career paths, launched their own companies, quit without set plans or left the workforce altogether. There’s no one reason for all the change. There have been fears about health and safety during a public health crisis. Routines have turned upside down as people juggled jobs and family and adjusted to remote work.
The result appears to be a massive wave of job changes. About 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s the highest quit level since the agency began publishing these rates in December 2000.