The sheriff’s office tweeted Thursday night that three people found from the group had died. Officials said their bodies were found about three miles from the dam. Their names have not been released by authorities.
Four of the nine people were found earlier on Thursday “hanging on to various items.” They were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening conditions, authorities said.
Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said in a news conference that the search for the two people still missing will continue Friday in an investigation stretching from Rockingham County to the Virginia border. Cates said that an air-and-water search for the missing tubers was unsuccessful.
“We’re going to stay positive that we can do a rescue rather than a recovery,” Cates said
Officials said the drop-off at the dam, located about 35 miles north of Greensboro, N.C., was about eight feet.
“It’s a pretty steep drop,” Lt. Kevin Suthard, a spokesperson for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, told ABC Radio.
While it’s not unusual for people to float the Dan River on tubes, most people choose to get out of their inflatable rafts and walk around the dam, Cates said, adding that visitors are discouraged from tubing near the dam.
Cates also stressed the importance of wearing a safety vest when tubing: “Know where you are, know your surroundings have your safety vest your life vest, the inner tube may not always stay inflated and if the inner tube is not inflated you need some type of flotation device to secure you as you are coming on down the river.”
Cates said at a news conference that it was unclear why emergency officials weren’t alerted sooner. He also praised emergency personnel for finding the dead tubers and trying to find the two who remained missing.
“Though the outcome is tragic for these people that have been recovered, at least for their families, there’s some closure,” he said.
