Not long after 10 p.m. on June 7, Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh came home to the family estate in Islandton to find his son and wife shot near the outdoor dog kennels on the property, the Island Packet reported. Alex Murdaugh is the son of the last Murdaugh to hold Hampton County’s top prosecutor job, and works as a part-time prosecutor in that office as well as for the family’s prominent legal firm. When he found his son and wife shot in the yard, he called 911, according to a news release from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, then he called his brothers.