Though LUMA released a statement asking municipal authorities to refrain from resolving energy issues on their own, Aguadilla’s mayor, Julio Roldán, decided to take matters into his own hands after some of his constituents reported facing up to 11 consecutive days without power. In an interview with Telemundo, Roldán said he will utilize $200,000 to send local linemen brigades to make repairs, and will also provide affected residents with $100 to $200 to replace damaged food and medicines.