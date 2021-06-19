The killing is one of more than 900 fatal shootings by U.S. law enforcement over the past year, according to tracking by The Post, and reflects a long-simmering national debate over how officers respond to people experiencing mental health crises. Mental illness was a factor in about a quarter of all fatal police shootings over the past six years, and such shootings are more likely to take place in small- and midsized metropolitan areas like Mooresville, according to The Post’s database.