Among the first vehicles to crash was a van owned by the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, a nonprofit organization that serves children who have faced abuse or neglect. Nine people, including eight children between the ages of 4 and 17, were inside, heading home from a beach vacation. The children, who have not been identified, were killed when the van collided with another car and burst into flames, Garlock said. A bystander pulled the driver from the van, and she survived.