Authorities have not announced the cause of the crash or publicly identified the driver or victims. In a message shared on Twitter, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department asked for patience “as we work to conduct a thorough and complete investigation.”
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death and injuries that occurred as a result of an unfortunate accident at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade,” the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus said in a statement Sunday. “As the Chorus family mourns together, we thank the community for their love and understanding.”
The incident unfolded just before 7 p.m., as vehicles and floats lined up for the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade. The annual event draws about 35,000 to the city, which lies north of Fort Lauderdale. Wilton Manors is known as a haven for the LGBTQ community. It has the nation’s second-highest percentage of gay couples and, from 2018 to 2020, was one of two cities with an all-LGBT city commission.
Television footage showed first responders and paradegoers hurrying to help the injured in the moments after the truck tore down the street. The truck, carrying a rainbow flag, then barreled through a fence and into the Fort Lauderdale Garden Center. It plowed into potted trees and plants outside the property before coming to a stop. TV cameras captured police handcuffing the driver and leading him away.
Fort Lauderdale police detective Ali Adamson said investigators are working to determine whether the incident was intentional or accidental.
“At this time, the investigation is active and we are evaluating all possibilities,” she said during a news conference. “Nothing is out of the question right now. We have to look at all angles, and that’s what we are doing.”
She declined to say whether the driver had been arrested but said police are speaking to him. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who had planned to participate in the parade, was getting ready to wave from the back seat of a convertible when the chaos broke out. Photos showed her speaking on a cellphone and hugging a supporter, clearly distraught. She described herself as “deeply shaken and devastated” by what occurred.
“I am so heartbroken by what took place at this celebration,” the congresswoman wrote on Twitter. “May the memory of the life lost be for a blessing.”
Wilton Manors officials canceled the parade “out of respect for everyone involved.” On Sunday morning, yellow police tape stretched across the broken fencing at the garden center. A couple of bouquets lay on the sidewalk, and the community was preparing to host an evening vigil.
“I want to offer our deepest condolences to the deceased victim’s family and friends — and our continued thoughts and prayers to the other victim who was struck in this tragic event,” Mayor Scott Newton said in a statement. “To the first responders who worked swiftly and diligently to care for the victims and are conducting a thorough investigation, we are deeply grateful for your efforts.”
