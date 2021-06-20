The incident unfolded just before 7 p.m., as vehicles and floats lined up for the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade. The annual event draws about 35,000 to the city, which lies north of Fort Lauderdale. Wilton Manors is known as a haven for the LGBTQ community. It has the nation’s second-highest percentage of gay couples and, from 2018 to 2020, was one of two cities with an all-LGBT city commission.