About two hours later, someone called the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to report a nearly identical incident about 25 miles away: St. Gregory’s Church on the Osoyoos Indian Band reserve was also burning.
The fires, which authorities are calling “suspicious,” erupted about a month after the remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia — a discovery that has led to renewed outcry over one of Canada’s darkest chapters, when nearly 150,000 Indigenous children were separated from their families and sent to government-funded, church-run residential schools in an attempt to assimilate them.
“Should our investigations deem these fires as arson, the RCMP will be looking at all possible motives and allow the facts and evidence to direct our investigative action,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a statement to The Post.
Representatives from the two churches did not immediately respond to messages late Monday.
Last month, the remains of hundreds of children, some as young as 3 years old, were found at the site of what was once Kamloops Indian Residential School, a center set up in 1890 and managed by the Roman Catholic Church until 1969. It is unclear what led to the children’s deaths.
The discovery has raised tensions between Canadian Indigenous communities and the Catholic Church, which has for years refused to publicly apologize for its role in the residential schools, as reported by The Post’s Amanda Coletta. The Canadian government apologized in 2008 for the physical and emotional abuse Indigenous children suffered at the schools, paying billions of dollars in compensations to those who survived them.
Officials investigating this week’s fires have been cautious to make any direct links to the findings of the remains.
“We are sensitive to the recent events, but won’t speculate on a motive," Bayda said.
Gabriel also noted in an interview with the Vancouver Sun that “there’s a lot of anger, a lot of hurt in every First Nations, Indigenous community throughout Canada.” Still, he added, he’s awaiting the results of the investigations.
The fires were reported hours after National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a Canadian holiday, had officially begun.
An unmarked gravesite drags a not-so-distant horror back into the spotlight. Is this a real reckoning?
The Catholic churches, which were made of wood, were each at least 100 years old. St. Gregory’s was built in 1910 and Sacred Heart the following year.
Among the first to spot the Sacred Heart Church fire around 1:22 a.m. on Monday was an RCMP officer who was patrolling the area, police said.
“By the time the officer arrived on scene the church was fully engulfed,” police said.
Then at about 3:10 a.m., police said, the RCMP received another report that St. Gregory’s Church was also up in flames. The church had hours earlier hosted its first in-person Mass in more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rev. Thomas Kakkaniyil, the priest there, told the Vancouver Sun on Monday.
By midmorning, both churches were reduced to smoldering rubble. Parishioners who gathered at Sacred Heart Church cried when the bell fell from the tower and echoed a single ring, the Globe and Mail reported.
Photos and video taken by local media show the Sacred Heart Church in ruins, surrounded only by a white picket fence where firefighters hung their uniforms. A burned tree remained standing amid the ashes and rubble at St. Gregory’s.
Police said detectives are working with both the Penticton and Osoyoos Indian bands as the investigation continues. Chief Bob Graham with the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that there was evidence pointing to possible arson.
Kakkaniyil told the Vancouver Sun if there was foul play, it likely wasn’t carried out by anyone in the Indigenous community.
“It was done on the Osoyoos First Nation land but not by those people,” he said. “It was somebody else.”