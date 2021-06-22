Officials later identified the officer killed to local media outlets as Gordon Beesley, a 19-year member of the Arvada police department. Police said a bystander, described as a “Samaritan,” was shot and killed by the gunman, who was also killed.
Three months before Monday’s incident, 10 people, including a police officer, were gunned down at a grocery store in Boulder, about 20 miles away. In May, a gunman killed six people and himself at a birthday party in a Colorado Springs mobile home.
This time, the shooting took place in a downtown district with shops, restaurants and other businesses, about 10 miles from downtown Denver.
“I unfortunately have had several conversations with Sam Weaver, the mayor of Boulder, because of the connection between our two cities on their recent tragedy,” Arvada Mayor Marc Williams told local outlet Denver 7 in a Tuesday morning interview. “He certainly reached right out to me.”
Wiliams added: “We’ll learn from others as to some things we ought to do, some things we maybe shouldn’t do.”
The man accused of killing 10 people in a Boulder grocery store in March attended Arvada West High School.
City officials announced the city hall and municipal court would be closed Tuesday to ensure resources would be “available to assist our Police Department and other public safety partners in responding to the event.”
Williams called it “just the beginning of the healing process.”
On Monday evening, residents in the community lined the streets for a procession meant to honor the fallen officer. Footage from local news outlets show a hearse driving down city streets, escorted by numerous law enforcement cars and motorcycles. Outside the Arvada police department, a police vehicle was covered with cards, balloons, flags and flowers to honor Beesley.
Authorities have not yet identified the second victim or the alleged gunman.
“This is an active investigation with many moving pieces,” Arvada Deputy Police Chief Ed Brady said during a news conference.
“We are closely monitoring the troubling situation in Arvada,” Gov. Jared Polis (D) said in a Monday statement. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty while swiftly and bravely responding to protect civilians in the area.”
The mayor said the downtown district was once a “sleepy part of town” with “not a lot of vibrancy. We would joke that we would roll up the sidewalks at 5 o’clock.”
But in recent years, it has transformed. In the past year, “it just took even more hold,” he told local outlet 9News.
During the pandemic, the city closed the streets to vehicle traffic to help local businesses, allowing more space for patio seating and sidewalk sales.
“We will rebound. I have no doubt of that whatsoever,” Williams said. “We’re resilient in Arvada. … This is horrible, but we got through a pandemic, and we will get through this as well.”
