The Philippines has logged at least 1.35 million infections and over 23,500 deaths since the pandemic began, but under 6 percent of its roughly 108 million residents have been inoculated with at least one dose. That, coupled with recent reports of low attendance at vaccine clinics, led to Duterte’s remarks, Reuters reported.
“I’ll have you arrested then I’ll inject a vaccine into your buttocks,” he added, according to Rappler, a news website. Vaccination against the coronavirus is voluntary in the Philippines.
Here are some significant developments:
Retail workers are quitting at record rates for higher-paying work: ‘My life isn’t worth a dead-end job’
Retail workers, drained from the pandemic and empowered by a strengthening job market, are leaving jobs like never before.
Americans are ditching their jobs by the millions, and retail is leading the way with the largest increase in resignations of any sector. Some 649,000 retail workers put in their notice in April, the industry’s largest one-month exodus since the Labor Department began tracking such data more than 20 years ago.
Some are finding less stressful positions at insurance agencies, marijuana dispensaries, banks and local governments, where their customer service skills are rewarded with higher wages and better benefits. Others are going back to school to learn new trades, or waiting until they are able to secure reliable child care.
A fish story: When the pandemic closed this Maryland school, he saved the trout
When the story of the Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020 is written — when the exploits of doctors, nurses, scientists, first responders, public health officials and other heroic citizens are set down for posterity — I hope there is at least a footnote about Malik Walker and the trout of Westbrook Elementary School.
Walker, 41, is the building services manager at the Bethesda, Md., school. For years, ecology-minded Westbrook fifth-graders have joined an after-school program called Trout in the Classroom. The nonprofit Trout Unlimited provides equipment — tank, filter, water chiller, fish food — and fertilized rainbow trout eggs.
But 2020 was a bad year to learn anything beyond the importance of washing your hands and wearing a mask. Like schools around the world, Westbrook shut down in the spring. Students weren’t allowed in. Nor were teachers.
Walker didn’t want Westbrook’s trout to die, so he devoted himself to caring for them.
Analysis: Fox News and Trump are still pushing hydroxychloroquine. Here’s what the data actually shows.
The rapid decline of the coronavirus in an increasingly vaccinated American public has allowed us all to focus on other related, but formerly less pressing, things. High on that list thus far has been whether scientists and the media were too anxious to dismiss the lab-leak theory — a valid debate with real implications.
But also pretty high on that list — and rising — for a small but passionate number of people is something else they claim President Donald Trump was right about all along: hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment.
“There was a study that came out that said that hydroxychloroquine actually helped people survive,” Fox News’s Steve Doocy said. “And, of course, that was one of the things that Donald Trump came out and said, ‘I’ve heard good things about it.’ Next thing you know, [Anthony S.] Fauci was standing right over, blows him up, and the left wing applauds.”