Roughly 46 percent of U.S. residents have completed their vaccination schedule, still some way below the 70 to 90 percent inoculation rate that Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, has said is needed to achieve herd immunity.
Health experts have said the delta variant of the coronavirus, first detected in India, could become dominant in the United States over summer, adding urgency to their pleas for more people to get vaccinated.
Here are some significant developments:
India administers record 8.6 million vaccine doses on first day of free adult inoculation program
India administered 8.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines on Monday, hitting a record number on the first day of a new federal program offering all adults the shots for free.
But experts warned that the fast pace of inoculation needed to get ahead of the country’s devastating second wave is unlikely to continue due to expected vaccine shortages and logistical challenges, Reuters reported.
“This is clearly not sustainable,” Chandrakant Lahariya, a public policy and health systems expert, told Reuters. “With the currently projected vaccine supply for the next few months, the maximum daily achievable rate is four million to five million a day.”
India — the world’s second most populous country and largest producer of vaccines — has inoculated just 5.5 percent of 950 million eligible adults. This spring the vaccine program’s slow rollout collided with a devastating surge in cases that’s been fueled by highly transmissible variants and killed hundreds of thousands of people.
Indian health officials say around 10 million doses are needed to be distributed daily to protect people from subsequent waves of coronavirus infections. Since May, an average of less than 3 million shots a day have been administered. The vaccine drive has been particularly slow in India’s impoverished countryside, which is home to two-thirds of the population.
Before Monday’s change in policy, the cost and availability of vaccines varied widely by states and hospitals, which had been purchasing vaccine doses from the federal government.
This system further exacerbated the gap in medical access between Indian cities and villages — as those with the means in cities bypassed shortages by purchasing vaccines from private hospitals — just as the spike in cases was pushing the country’s already-stretched health-care system to the brink.
Analysis: The pandemic didn’t just cripple the economy. It transformed it.
A pair of newspaper stories over the weekend looked at what may be one of the most important questions for policymakers as the country emerges from the pandemic: Is the U.S. economy healing, stalling, or is it transforming?
The answer appears to be yes, it’s doing all of the above, depending on the sector, the geographic region, and even down to the individual worker.
But the degree to which America is bouncing back (businesses reopening, routines returning) vs. springing forward (embracing pandemic-era solutions like increased reliance on remote work and the online economy) is an open question.
How decision-makers answer it could shape how quickly the economy recovers and set the stage for what may be sweeping changes to the way Americans live and work, with consequences for elections in 2022, 2024 and beyond.
Italy’s prime minister calls for Euro 2020 final matches to be moved from Britain as cases there surge
Italy’s prime minister is lobbying for the Euro 2020 final matches to be moved from Britain’s Wembley Stadium because of the rising coronavirus cases there, likely driven by the emerging delta variant.
“I will try to stop the final being held in a country where infections are rising quickly,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Monday, according to Sky News. “I advocate that the final should not take place in a country in which the risk of infection is very big.”
Draghi has instead called for the game to be held in Rome.
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body for European soccer, said in a statement Tuesday that there were no plans to relocate.
“UEFA, the English FA and the English authorities are working closely together successfully to stage the semifinals and final of EURO in Wembley and there are no plans to change the venue for those games,” a UEFA spokesperson said Tuesday, Reuters reported.
Britain is scheduled to host the semifinals on July 6 and 7 and the finals on July 11 in Wembley, London.
The UEFA warned last week that it would move the games away from Wembley unless British authorities agreed to issue quarantine exemptions for fans coming in for the matches. Britain still has in place a mandatory 10-day quarantine for international travelers.
Although Britain is battling a wave of coronavirus outbreaks, the government and UEFA have also been in talks about increasing the number of attendees permitted at the semifinal and final games.
Philippines’ Duterte threatens jail for those who refuse to be vaccinated
MANILA — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to arrest anyone who refuses to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, as the country grapples with both vaccine hesitancy and a lack of supplies.
“I will order their arrest,” Duterte said late Monday. “To protect the people, I have to sequester you in jail. Now choose — get vaccinated, or I’ll lock you up in a cell.”
He also expressed impatience with any kind of anti-vaccine sentiment, suggesting that if people felt that way, they should leave.
“If you don’t get vaccinated, leave the Philippines. Go to India if you want, or somewhere, America,” he added. He also threatened to arrest people to forcibly vaccinate them.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra clarified Tuesday that refusing vaccination was not against the law.
Pakistan, currently reliant on Chinese vaccines, announces deal for 13 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses
Pakistan has signed a deal with Pfizer to buy 13 million doses of the vaccine it makes with German partner BioNTech, as the South Asian country rushes to resolve a vaccine shortage.
The country’s inoculation program is suffering from a lack of supply, with several vaccination centers nationwide temporarily suspending operations over the weekend because they had no doses to administer, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The Pfizer doses are set to arrive by the end of the year, Health Minister Faisal Sultan told Reuters on Tuesday.
“In the face of this global health crisis, Pfizer’s purpose — breakthroughs that change patients’ lives — has taken on an even greater urgency. Our hope is that our vaccine will help make this happen,” Pfizer Pakistan said in a statement.
Islamabad has received about 100,000 Pfizer-BioNTech shots through the Covax initiative for equitable vaccine distribution, but it has otherwise relied largely on Chinese brands like Sinopharm and Sinovac. Beijing sent its longtime ally 1.5 million doses over the weekend, with at least 2 million more shots slated to arrive this week, according to Dawn.
The Biden administration on Monday named Pakistan as one of the nations that would share the roughly 16 million doses it has earmarked for Asia through Covax, as part of the U.S. plan to ship at least 80 million U.S.-approved shots abroad by the end of June. The United States will also directly distribute doses to Pakistan.
Only about 5 percent of Pakistan’s roughly 216 million residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures.
The country has recorded at least 949,000 infections and over 22,000 deaths since the pandemic began.
Coronavirus cases surge in Cornwall, England, following G-7 summit, sparking backlash
Coronavirus cases are rising in Cornwall — but Downing Street says the Group of 7 summit held in the British town earlier this month is not to blame.
The seven-day case rate in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has soared from 4.9 per 100,000 people in early June to 130.6 per 100,000 people on June 16, the Guardian reported. Rates of infections are particularly high in Carbis Bay, where the summit was held, and several nearby areas where delegates to the gathering of world leaders stayed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson on Monday denied any direct causation between the G-7 summit — with its influx of journalists, police officers and support staff — and the rise in coronavirus infection rates.
“We are confident that there were no cases of transmission to the local residents,” the unidentified spokesperson told the Guardian. “All attendees were tested, everyone involved in the G-7 work were also tested during their work on the summit. … We always said, following the move to Step Three, that we will see cases rising across the country. That is what we’re seeing playing out.”
Some health experts have suggested that the surge in cases is probably driven by infections among students, as well as increased travel among young people during the summer break.
But Andrew George, a former member of Parliament with the Liberal Democrats party and now a Cornwall councilor, told British media that the government needed to release its risk assessment for the summit.
“The correlation between G-7 and the tsunami of covid-19 caseload in St Ives/Carbis Bay and Falmouth is undeniable,” he said. “It ought to drive public bodies to at the very least maintain an open mind about the connection between the two. Those who were responsible for that decision and for the post-G-7 summit covid-19 case management and assessment should be held to account for their decisions and actions.”
After Jon Rahm tested positive, the U.S. Open tested him. The result was one strange triumph.
SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm winning the 121st U.S. Open stands as more than a 26-year-old phenom getting the major title the golf geeks figured he would get sometime or other. No, it also takes a steep place among the foremost sports trivia of the cataclysmic coronavirus pandemic.
The virus and the protocols surrounding it have altered rosters and fields for key games through the past year since sports began rebooting.
Perhaps none of those will mingle with sports history quite like the story of Rahm, the Spaniard who got withdrawn three rounds into a Memorial tournament he was leading by six strokes June 5, then won a U.S. Open that addled a batch of other contenders Sunday.
China needs to administer at least another billion vaccine doses, expert says
A top Chinese infectious-disease specialist has said the country needs to fully vaccinate between 80 to 85 percent of its population to attain herd immunity, as concerns grow about highly transmissible coronavirus variants and the effectiveness of Chinese-developed shots.
Several Chinese health experts had previously said that the country would achieve herd immunity when between 70 to 80 percent of its residents are inoculated. But Shao Yiming, a senior epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention shifted the target upward in a Monday interview with the state-run CCTV network.
“As our vaccines are not 100 per cent protective, we need to increase … to 80 to 85 percent,” Shao said, according to the South China Morning Post. “Given our country’s population of 1.4 billion, more than 1 billion people will need to be inoculated to establish herd immunity.”
Beijing has the manufacturing capacity to ensure its vaccination needs are met by the end of the year, he added.
The majority of coronavirus vaccines used in China are administered in two doses, meaning that as many as 2.4 billion shots could be needed to complete the country’s vaccination program — without taking into account any potential booster doses. Beijing has administered over 1 billion shots as of last weekend.
China has been praised for the speed of its inoculation program, which took off after a sluggish start. Beijing also scored major victories this year when the Sinopharm and Sinovac coronavirus vaccines became the first Chinese-developed shots for an infectious disease to receive emergency-use approval from the World Health Organization. The two brands now make up much of the vaccine arsenal of the developing world.
But Indonesian health workers inoculated with Chinese vaccines have caught the virus, with some requiring hospitalization. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which relied heavily on Sinopharm shots, recently began offering to many people booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by U.S. firm Pfizer with German partner BioNTech.
Indonesia crosses 2 million infections amid tightened restrictions
Indonesia on Monday logged 14,536 new coronavirus infections, bringing its cumulative case count to just over 2 million as it struggles to get a vaccine rollout going.
Infections have spiked since the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in mid-May — a time when many Indonesian Muslims often travel to meet family and friends. Hospital capacity was becoming strained in the capital Jakarta, the city’s governor said recently, with an occupancy rate of over 75 percent. Many of the new cases were of the more contagious delta variant of the virus, first detected in India, officials have said.
While President Joko Widodo’s government has put some distancing measures in place, it has preferred to use “micro-scale public activity restrictions” rather than more widespread lockdowns. This week, for instance, the government further reduced office capacity limits in virus hot spots to 25 percent, while imposing an 8 p.m. curfew on many shops and restaurants.
“All of the government’s efforts and policy to curb covid-19 transmission will be ineffective if it gives room for people to gather and crowd,” Indonesian infectious-disease specialist Riris Andono Ahmad told the Associated Press.
Indonesia, which has some 275 million residents, is the world’s fourth-most-populous country. But it has only inoculated about 8.5 percent of its population with at least one coronavirus vaccine shot, according to Our World in Data.
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the country had achieved the president’s goal of administering 700,000 shots a day and was on track to hit 1 million doses daily by early July, the Antara news agency said.
Retail workers are quitting at record rates for higher-paying work: ‘My life isn’t worth a dead-end job’
Retail workers, drained from the pandemic and empowered by a strengthening job market, are leaving jobs like never before.
Americans are ditching their jobs by the millions, and retail is leading the way with the largest increase in resignations of any sector. Some 649,000 retail workers put in their notice in April, the industry’s largest one-month exodus since the Labor Department began tracking such data more than 20 years ago.
Some are finding less stressful positions at insurance agencies, marijuana dispensaries, banks and local governments, where their customer service skills are rewarded with higher wages and better benefits. Others are going back to school to learn new trades, or waiting until they are able to secure reliable child care.
Perspective: When the pandemic closed this Maryland school, he saved the trout
When the story of the Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020 is written — when the exploits of doctors, nurses, scientists, first responders, public health officials and other heroic citizens are set down for posterity — I hope there is at least a footnote about Malik Walker and the trout of Westbrook Elementary School.
Walker, 41, is the building services manager at the Bethesda, Md., school. For years, ecology-minded Westbrook fifth-graders have joined an after-school program called Trout in the Classroom. The nonprofit Trout Unlimited provides equipment — tank, filter, water chiller, fish food — and fertilized rainbow trout eggs.
But 2020 was a bad year to learn anything beyond the importance of washing your hands and wearing a mask. Like schools around the world, Westbrook shut down in the spring. Students weren’t allowed in. Nor were teachers.
Walker didn’t want Westbrook’s trout to die, so he devoted himself to caring for them.
Analysis: Fox News and Trump are still pushing hydroxychloroquine. Here’s what the data actually shows.
The rapid decline of the coronavirus in an increasingly vaccinated American public has allowed us all to focus on other related, but formerly less pressing, things. High on that list thus far has been whether scientists and the media were too anxious to dismiss the lab-leak theory — a valid debate with real implications.
But also pretty high on that list — and rising — for a small but passionate number of people is something else they claim President Donald Trump was right about all along: hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment.
“There was a study that came out that said that hydroxychloroquine actually helped people survive,” Fox News’s Steve Doocy said. “And, of course, that was one of the things that Donald Trump came out and said, ‘I’ve heard good things about it.’ Next thing you know, [Anthony S.] Fauci was standing right over, blows him up, and the left wing applauds.”