The most unforgiving voices see religion as a set of rules to be followed in absolute terms, and failure to do so is an abomination to God. They see the church building as a clubhouse for the righteous and the sacraments as a reward for the good. But the faithful turn to the church as an oasis, a refuge, a port. The religious stalwarts may find dignity and community by promenading into church wearing their best finery. They may honor God with their self-possession. But the faithful make room in their favorite pew for the homeless visitor who may have been drawn in more by a cool gust of air conditioning wafting from the open doors than the sounds of a well-rehearsed choir. Faith is its own reward.