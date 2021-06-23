Among those Guerrero and other group members derided was labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.
“I hate her. You hate her,” Guerrero wrote under a photo of Huerta, who co-founded the National Farmworkers Association with Cesar Chavez, in which she also called her in Spanish a “jealous old lady!”
Now those posts have left Guerrero, 50, temporarily out of her job.
On Tuesday, Garcetti announced he was suspending his top aide “so she can make things right with the people addressed in these comments,” the Times reported. Alex Comisar, the mayor’s spokesman, told the newspaper that Guerrero will be on “administrative leave for the foreseeable future, unpaid for a month.”
Guerrero, who was appointed by Garcetti as his top aide after he became mayor in 2013, also issued a mea culpa for the posts.
“These comments were offensive and wrong, and I deeply regret making them,” Guerrero said in a statement shared with KNBC. “There is no excuse — and to anyone who was a subject of these posts, I am deeply sorry for the pain they caused.”
Guerrero could not immediately be reached by The Washington Post late on Tuesday. Her professional email account had been deactivated and her LinkedIn profile was removed.
Huerta, 91, who has appeared at numerous events with Guerrero, said she was taken aback by the remarks about her.
“I am disappointed to hear that she has such low opinions of me. For her to behave in this manner is kind of a shock to everybody,” Huerta told The Post of Guerrero. “I feel ashamed for her.”
The new posts come less than a week after the Times reported that Guerrero made a sexual insinuation about a city employee and other degrading comments against politicians on that same group. At the time, Guerrero said the comments were simply jokes between her and a small close group of friends. Garcetti, who has been rumored as an ambassador pick for the Biden administration, said he was disappointed to learn about the comments, adding that Guerrero had “learned lessons” from the experience.
Guerrero, the daughter of migrant farmworkers and a former community organizer, has worked along Garcetti for two decades; first as a staffer on the city council and later as his top aide. Her work has mainly focused on gender- and social-equity initiatives, according to her bio as a HuffPost contributor.
In a 2017 video commemorating Women’s Equality Day posted to Garcetti’s official Facebook page, the mayor referred to Guerrero as an “incredible” leader. In that video, Guerrero noted her humble background and praised the opportunities she’d been given.
“This is really an incredible country where someone like me, who grew up very poor, can define herself,” Guerrero said. “Los Angeles is a city where you are not necessarily defined by the circumstances that you are born into or by the detours you might have hit — or by mistakes you might have made.”
In the private Facebook group exposed by the Times, which operated from 2016 to 2017, Guerrero and others also mocked state Sen. María Elena Durazo (D), former California Assembly speaker John Pérez (D) and Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo (D).
In 2017, a member of the group reposted a campaign post from Durazo, who was then running for state Senate. Durazo’s campaign post read, “I am not asking you to send me to Sacramento. I am asking you to come with me to the state Capitol,” the Times reported.
Guerrero allegedly replied “¡Guácala!” alongside an angry emoji. (The word translates to “gross.”)
On another occasion, the Times reported, someone in the Solid Gold group posted a photo of cupcakes with Cedillo’s face on them, adding “Who wants a cupcake!?” Guerrero answered with a vomiting emoji.
On Tuesday, Garcetti — who said he was not a member of the private group and did not become aware of the posts until recently — defended Guerrero’s past work and said he expects his top aide to return.
“I am a big believer in second chances and in teachable moments of both growth and reconciliation,” Garcetti said, KNBC reported. “Ana has been an important part of the work we have done at City Hall and has exceptional talents, and it is my hope that she can grow from this experience.”
In a statement shared with the Times, Guerrero apologized to colleagues at City Hall “and anyone in my life who looks up to and depends on me to set an example for leadership.” She called the Facebook posts “unacceptable.”
Huerta said the mayor also left her a voice mail apologizing for the posts. Guerrero, on the other hand, she said, had yet to personally apologize to her as of late Tuesday.
“She [Guerrero] has had many occasions in which she could have talked to me or told me if she was against any of the policies I was working on or if I ever did anything to offend her,” Huerta told The Post. “She never did. I don’t know what I did to her or what it is about me that made her dislike me.”