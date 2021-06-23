The new posts come less than a week after the Times reported that Guerrero made a sexual insinuation about a city employee and other degrading comments against politicians on that same group. At the time, Guerrero said the comments were simply jokes between her and a small close group of friends. Garcetti, who has been rumored as an ambassador pick for the Biden administration, said he was disappointed to learn about the comments, adding that Guerrero had “learned lessons” from the experience.