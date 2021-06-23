Koike, who was reelected in a landslide last year, has been working long hours as Japan tries to run a “safe and secure” Olympics during a pandemic. This past weekend, she announced that large public viewing events in the Tokyo would be canceled, with some of the venues being used as inoculation clinics instead. The Japanese capital, which was badly hit by the coronavirus, has only just emerged from an extended state of emergency.
Here are some significant developments:
With pandemic rise in violence, Airlines calling for criminal crackdown on unruly passengers
A coalition of airline industry groups has asked the Justice Department to “commit to the full and public prosecution of onboard acts of violence” as bad behavior by passengers continues to rise.
In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday, the group — which includes unions and trade associations — lauded the efforts of the Federal Aviation Administration, which announced a zero-tolerance policy for bad behavior in January.
Since then, the agency has received about 3,100 reports of unruly behavior and opened investigations into at least 465 incidents, compared with 146 across all of 2019. The FAA has kicked off 57 civil penalty actions, Monday’s letter said, and announced a total of $368,000 in fines against 21 passengers. Late Tuesday, the FAA announced that it was proposing another $124,500 in fines against eight more travelers, bringing this year’s total to $563,800.
New Yorkers vote in primaries for mayor after a race dominated by crime and coronavirus recovery
NEW YORK — New York's Democratic primary for mayor was left unsettled on Tuesday night, with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain, appearing to have the advantage in the city's first ranked-choice election.
Adams, 60, who would be just the second Black mayor of New York, emerged from a field that spent the last six months debating the city's rising crime and the difficulty of building back after the pandemic.
Final results are not expected until July 12, given both the city’s rickety election system and new ballots that allow voters to rank up to five candidates, allotting their choices until one candidate reaches a majority.
While no winner can be declared until the end of a multipart count, the Adams campaign had suggested that it would amount to voter suppression if the candidate who had the most first-choice votes did not become mayor.
Medicaid boasts record enrollment, but a purge is coming
Nearly 1 in 4 Americans are now on Medicaid — the largest population since the program was first created in 1965.
But millions, or even tens of millions, could get booted from the program next year, as states restart eligibility checks after a forced hiatus.
Once the nation’s public health emergency ends, states will be responsible for going through their Medicaid rolls and determining who is and isn’t eligible for the health insurance program for the low income.
It’s normally a task states perform throughout the year, but they were banned from doing so during the pandemic, as a condition of extra federal dollars to help cover an expected surge in Medicaid enrollments. As we explained previously, states got extra money to help cover ballooning Medicaid costs, but in return they had to promise to not remove anyone from their rolls until the federal government concludes the public health emergency.