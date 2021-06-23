Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike will take a break from her duties to recuperate from fatigue, with just 30 days to go until the 2020 Games begin in the city on July 23.

The Kyodo News Agency, citing a person familiar with the matter, said that Koike had been hospitalized Tuesday. City officials declined to confirm reports of her being admitted to hospital, according to the Associated Press, which said she would be off work through the end of the week.

Koike, who was reelected in a landslide last year, has been working long hours as Japan tries to run a “safe and secure” Olympics during a pandemic. This past weekend, she announced that large public viewing events in the Tokyo would be canceled, with some of the venues being used as inoculation clinics instead. The Japanese capital, which was badly hit by the coronavirus, has only just emerged from an extended state of emergency.

Here are some significant developments:

  • After conceding that the country won’t reach its July 4 vaccination goal, the White House announced a new objective: ensuring that 70 percent of Americans age 27 and up receive at least one vaccine dose by the end of the holiday weekend.
  • Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, on Tuesday called the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus the “greatest threat” to the nation’s efforts in eliminating covid-19.
  • Thailand on Wednesday reported a record 51 new covid-linked deaths, shortly after Argentina also logged 792 fatalities in its highest daily toll to date.
  • As restrictions on nonessential travel across the U.S.-Canada land border enter their 16th month this week, pressure is rising for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Biden to crack it open — even a little.
  • The United States on Tuesday reported a seven-day rolling average of 11,328 new infections. The number of covid-linked hospitalizations decreased by roughly 10 percent.

With pandemic rise in violence, Airlines calling for criminal crackdown on unruly passengers

4:47 a.m.
Link copied
link

A coalition of airline industry groups has asked the Justice Department to “commit to the full and public prosecution of onboard acts of violence” as bad behavior by passengers continues to rise.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday, the group — which includes unions and trade associations — lauded the efforts of the Federal Aviation Administration, which announced a zero-tolerance policy for bad behavior in January.

Since then, the agency has received about 3,100 reports of unruly behavior and opened investigations into at least 465 incidents, compared with 146 across all of 2019. The FAA has kicked off 57 civil penalty actions, Monday’s letter said, and announced a total of $368,000 in fines against 21 passengers. Late Tuesday, the FAA announced that it was proposing another $124,500 in fines against eight more travelers, bringing this year’s total to $563,800.

New Yorkers vote in primaries for mayor after a race dominated by crime and coronavirus recovery

4:47 a.m.
Link copied
link

NEW YORK — New York's Democratic primary for mayor was left unsettled on Tuesday night, with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain, appearing to have the advantage in the city's first ranked-choice election.

Adams, 60, who would be just the second Black mayor of New York, emerged from a field that spent the last six months debating the city's rising crime and the difficulty of building back after the pandemic.

Final results are not expected until July 12, given both the city’s rickety election system and new ballots that allow voters to rank up to five candidates, allotting their choices until one candidate reaches a majority.

While no winner can be declared until the end of a multipart count, the Adams campaign had suggested that it would amount to voter suppression if the candidate who had the most first-choice votes did not become mayor.

Medicaid boasts record enrollment, but a purge is coming

By Paige Winfield Cunningham and Alexandra Ellerbeck
4:46 a.m.
Link copied
link

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans are now on Medicaid — the largest population since the program was first created in 1965.

But millions, or even tens of millions, could get booted from the program next year, as states restart eligibility checks after a forced hiatus.

Once the nation’s public health emergency ends, states will be responsible for going through their Medicaid rolls and determining who is and isn’t eligible for the health insurance program for the low income.

It’s normally a task states perform throughout the year, but they were banned from doing so during the pandemic, as a condition of extra federal dollars to help cover an expected surge in Medicaid enrollments. As we explained previously, states got extra money to help cover ballooning Medicaid costs, but in return they had to promise to not remove anyone from their rolls until the federal government concludes the public health emergency.