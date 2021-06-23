In Mississippi, the seven-day average of people between 18 to 29 years old admitted to hospital for covid has quadrupled in the month to June 19, federal government data show. In Arkansas, the figure has more than doubled in the same time period.
Here are some significant developments:
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker
Tokyo’s governor takes time off for fatigue as Olympics loom
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike will take a break from her duties to recuperate from fatigue, with just 30 days to go until the 2020 Games begin in the city on July 23.
The Kyodo News Agency, citing a person familiar with the matter, said that Koike, 68 years old, had been hospitalized Tuesday. City officials declined to confirm reports of her being admitted to hospital, according to the Associated Press, which said she would be off work through the end of the week.
Koike’s absence also comes just over a week before the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election. Her ruling party will compete against Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party, which is dominant nationally.
The governor, who was reelected in a landslide last year, has been working long hours as Japan tries to run a “safe and secure” Olympics during a pandemic. Critical care capacity was squeezed at one point, leading many physicians to call for the Games to be canceled, though cases nationwide have dipped sharply since mid May as Japan’s vaccine rollout accelerates.
Tokyo, which was badly hit by the coronavirus, has only just emerged from an extended state of emergency. This past weekend, Koike announced that large public viewing events in the Japanese capital would be canceled, with some of the venues being used as inoculation clinics instead. The national government, however, has recently said that it would allow up to 10,000 domestic spectators to attend the Games.
Japan on Monday reported a seven-day rolling average of 1,429 new infections, down from over 5,000 a month ago. About 18 percent of its residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
India classifies ‘delta plus’ coronavirus as a variant of concern, despite limited data
Indian authorities have classified another highly contagious variant of the coronavirus, called “delta plus,” as a variant of concern.
Delta plus, which was first detected in Europe, is closely related to the delta strain, which was identified in India and has since spread to over 80 countries, according to WHO, and has been described as much more transmissible and possibly more deadly.
India’s Health Ministry on Tuesday said that delta plus has a mutation in its spike protein that also makes it highly contagious, bind easily to lung cells, and possibly more resistant to monoclonal antibody therapy, Indian media reported.
It remains unclear, however, how delta plus compares to the delta variant in terms of how fast it could spread or how deadly it could be.
Indian authorities initially classed delta plus as a variant of interest, but elevated it to variant of concern based on the recent findings. They have identified 22 new samples nationwide, including 16 cases in hard-hit Maharashtra state.
Cases of delta plus have been detected in nine other countries, including the United States, Britain, China and Russia, according to the BBC.
While viruses constantly mutate, some virologists told the BBC they had doubts about classifying delta plus as a variant of concern based only on the limited samples available.
“There is no data yet to support the variant of concern claim based on 22 sequences,” Gagandeep Kang, a virologist and Fellow of the Royal Society of London said. “You need biological and clinical information to consider whether it is truly a variant of concern.”
She said further tests and data were needed to more accurately assess the mutation’s transmissibility.
“You need to study a few hundred patients who are sick with this condition and variant and find out whether they are at greater risk of greater disease than the ancestral variant,” she told the BBC.
Malaysia hopes to vaccinate 60 percent of its population by the end of September
Malaysia is aiming to vaccinate 60 percent of its population against the coronavirus by the end of September, the country’s science minister said Wednesday. Khairy Jamaluddin announced the target during a World Bank forum, Bloomberg reported.
The announcement comes as Malaysia accelerates its previously sluggish vaccination program. In the past two weeks, the country of 32 million has nearly tripled its daily administration of doses, launching it ahead of neighboring Cambodia, Thailand and Laos, according to a rolling seven-day per capita average kept by Our World in Data. Malaysia delivered 250,529 shots on Tuesday, well above the government’s target of 150,000 daily doses for June, Khairy said.
But the uptick in vaccinations may not be enough for Malaysia to relax the “total lockdown” it entered earlier this month due to a third wave of covid infections. The Southeast Asian country had hoped to fully inoculate 10 percent of its population by the time the lockdown is due to end on June 28. But that benchmark — one of three for reopening the country — won’t be met until mid July, Khairy revealed earlier this week. Around 5 percent of the country has been fully vaccinated.
Khairy used the forum to urge the World Bank to address vaccine inequity as some poorer countries struggle to obtain doses while wealthier ones stockpile them.
“We set up Covax in global solidarity, as a mechanism to ensure vaccine equity but that has been an abysmal failure,” Khairy said of the World Health Organization program to guarantee fair and equitable vaccine access around the world. “What has taken place over the last few months fell short of being respectable and responsible.”
Sydney-New Zealand travel bubble bursts as traveler tests positive for covid
SYDNEY — New restrictions have been introduced in Sydney, Australia and the New Zealand capital, Wellington, after a man traveled between the two countries for a weekend while infectious.
New Zealand also suspended a travel bubble with the state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, for at least 72 hours, as Australia’s most populous city grapples with a growing outbreak of the contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
Relatively few people in Australia and New Zealand are fully vaccinated, making the countries vulnerable to fresh outbreaks.
A cluster that started last week with a limousine driver transporting international aircrews has now grown to 31, with 16 new cases announced Wednesday.
Authorities said Wednesday that residents of seven local government areas within Sydney would not be allowed to travel outside the city.
The city’s residents also face a new limit of five visitors to homes, more stringent social distancing rules, and indoor mask-wearing at venues including workplaces.
In Wellington, gatherings were limited to fewer than 100 people, and masks were made compulsory on public transit, after an Australian tourist spent a weekend visiting sites around the city, including busy inner-city eateries, and a museum, while infectious.
New Zealand hasn’t had a case of coronavirus in the community since Feb. 28.
Several Australian states also placed restrictions on Sydney residents, with South Australia and Western Australia imposing snap bans on travelers from across the entire state Wednesday — leaving some passengers with a choice mid flight of entering quarantine or returning to Sydney.
Young adult hospitalization rates in the South are rising. Jill Biden wants to help.
First lady Jill Biden headed to two Southern states on Tuesday to encourage vaccination, as the White House scrambles to raise inoculation levels in a region where relatively few people have received their shots.
Biden’s visits to Mississippi and Tennessee, both states where under 35 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, comes as health experts warn that young people in the South are increasingly being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
There are concerns that the delta variant of the virus, which was first detected in India and is expected to become the dominant strain in the United States through summer, could be “particularly dangerous” to young people.
In Mississippi, the seven-day average of people between 18 to 29 years old admitted to hospital for covid has quadrupled in the month to June 19, federal government data show. In Arkansas, the figure has more than doubled in the same time period.
Biden’s trip appeared targeted at younger Americans. In Mississippi, for instance, she made an appearance at a vaccine clinic at Jackson State University.
“I’m here today to ask all of the people who can hear my voice, who can see my face, to get their shot,” she said, according to the Associated Press. “The president, the White House, our administration, we care about you, we care about the people of Mississippi. We want them to be safe. We want them to be healthy.”
The first lady’s advocacy comes as the White House admitted that it would narrowly fail to reach its goal of getting at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine to 70 percent of U.S. adults by July 4. Its new target: ensuring that 70 percent of Americans age 27 and up receive at least one shot through the holiday weekend.
Argentina, Thailand report record covid deaths
Argentina and Thailand both reported a record number of covid deaths this week, further highlighting the uneven nature of the vaccine-fueled global comeback from the pandemic.
The Health Ministry in Buenos Aires said Tuesday that the country had registered 792 deaths in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of fatalities to over 90,000. While the number of infections in the South American country, currently embroiled in an economic crisis, has dipped from early June highs, hospital capacity remains under strain.
Some 7,326 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units nationwide due to the coronavirus, the Buenos Aires Times reported, with critical care occupancy rates of 72.6 percent.
Argentina reported a seven-day rolling average of 18,845 new infections on Monday, down from over 32,000 at the start of the month. About 32 percent of its roughly 45 million residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Its inoculation program is reliant on Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and shots from Oxford-AstraZeneca and China’s Sinopharm.
Separately, Thailand on Wednesday announced that 51 people had died of the coronavirus, lifting its death toll to over 1,700. The Southeast Asian country had kept the disease largely under control until early April, but has been unable to quash large outbreaks since.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government has been heavily criticized for a botched vaccine rollout, though the kingdom is under immense pressure to inoculate most of its population before reopening its tourism-dependent economy this fall.
Thailand has registered over 221,000 infections since the pandemic began. Only about 8 percent of its population of 69 million has been inoculated with at least one shot.
With pandemic rise in violence, airlines call for criminal crackdown on unruly passengers
A coalition of airline industry groups has asked the Justice Department to “commit to the full and public prosecution of onboard acts of violence” as bad behavior by passengers continues to rise.
In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday, the group — which includes unions and trade associations — lauded the efforts of the Federal Aviation Administration, which announced a zero-tolerance policy for bad behavior in January.
Since then, the agency has received about 3,100 reports of unruly behavior and opened investigations into at least 465 incidents, compared with 146 across all of 2019. The FAA has kicked off 57 civil penalty actions, Monday’s letter said, and announced a total of $368,000 in fines against 21 passengers. Late Tuesday, the FAA announced that it was proposing another $124,500 in fines against eight more travelers, bringing this year’s total to $563,800.
New Yorkers vote in primaries for mayor after a race dominated by crime and coronavirus recovery
NEW YORK — New York's Democratic primary for mayor was left unsettled on Tuesday night, with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain, appearing to have the advantage in the city's first ranked-choice election.
Adams, 60, who would be just the second Black mayor of New York, emerged from a field that spent the last six months debating the city's rising crime and the difficulty of building back after the pandemic.
Final results are not expected until July 12, given both the city’s rickety election system and new ballots that allow voters to rank up to five candidates, allotting their choices until one candidate reaches a majority.
While no winner can be declared until the end of a multipart count, the Adams campaign had suggested that it would amount to voter suppression if the candidate who had the most first-choice votes did not become mayor.
Medicaid boasts record enrollment, but a purge is coming
Nearly 1 in 4 Americans are now on Medicaid — the largest population since the program was first created in 1965.
But millions, or even tens of millions, could get booted from the program next year, as states restart eligibility checks after a forced hiatus.
Once the nation’s public health emergency ends, states will be responsible for going through their Medicaid rolls and determining who is and isn’t eligible for the health insurance program for the low income.
It’s normally a task states perform throughout the year, but they were banned from doing so during the pandemic, as a condition of extra federal dollars to help cover an expected surge in Medicaid enrollments. As we explained previously, states got extra money to help cover ballooning Medicaid costs, but in return they had to promise to not remove anyone from their rolls until the federal government concludes the public health emergency.