But the uptick in vaccinations may not be enough for Malaysia to relax the “total lockdown” it entered earlier this month due to a third wave of covid infections. The Southeast Asian country had hoped to fully inoculate 10 percent of its population by the time the lockdown is due to end on June 28. But that benchmark — one of three for reopening the country — won’t be met until mid July, Khairy revealed earlier this week. Around 5 percent of the country has been fully vaccinated.