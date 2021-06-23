Police now say the shooter was Lakoria Shamece Washington, 24, an ex-girlfriend of Campbell’s date, who fled the scene before being arrested Monday more than 250 miles north in Port Orange, Fla.
“Oh God I loss my baby son … with gun violence while he was sleeping,” former state Sen. Daphne Campbell, his mother, wrote on Facebook the next day. “The killer do not have no heart.”
Daphne Campbell, a Democrat, served in the Florida state senate for two years and was a state representative for six years before that. After her son’s death, she encouraged people to provide information to the Miami-Dade Police Department and shared stories about the increase in gun violence in South Florida in recent weeks.
“I’m speechless,” she told NBC Miami. “I’ve been crying, I don’t eat, I can’t sleep. Because my baby went down just innocently. A senseless, senseless, senseless death.”
Police launched a weeks-long manhunt for the shooter following Campbell’s death, which ended on Monday when U.S. Marshals arrested Washington. Police say was a former lover of the 24-year-old woman who had spent the night with Campbell before he was shot, the Miami Herald reported. (Police declined to name the woman with Campbell that night, citing privacy laws.)
Washington has a prior criminal history, court records show, including grand theft auto, which sent her to jail for a year, and marijuana possession. This week, she was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Campbell.
Security footage showed Washington allegedly entering the Monte Carlo Apartment complex in the Golden Glades neighborhood in Miami shortly before the shooting.
The woman with Campbell quickly fled the apartment when Washington allegedly showed up with a gun in hand and forced her way inside. She hid inside a laundry room, where she heard one gunshot, the Herald reported, citing a police report.
Police said officers later found Campbell dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot, with a trail of blood leading back into the apartment. Officers followed the blood back to the apartment, and discovered the hiding woman, who recounted the frightening moments she spent in the laundry room and told police she heard the fatal shot, the Herald reported.
Daphne Campbell said she was shocked when she learned her son, who is the father of three young children, had been killed.
“Carry a child for nine months with difficulties and end up having C-Section and after 23 years, you received a bad news someone … kills your son,” she said on Facebook shortly after the shooting. “I did not know a mother should bury a child rather a child should bury their parents.”