A final post on McAfee’s verified Instagram account, made shortly after reports of his death began to surface, was a “Q.” Many users connected the message to QAnon, a sprawling set of falsities that have coalesced into an extremist ideology that has radicalized its followers. It has incited violence and criminal acts, and the FBI has designated it a domestic terrorism threat. The post was the first use of the account in several months, having made no past reference to the QAnon ideology that took hold during the Trump administration.