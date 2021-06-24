“‘Long covid’ is still poorly understood but we hope through our research that we can contribute to better identification and management of this condition, which our data and others’ suggest may ultimately affect millions of people in the UK alone,” said Paul Elliott, an Imperial College epidemiologist who led the covid study, according to the BBC.
Here are some significant developments:
NEA widens pool of arts groups eligible for $80 million in pandemic relief
The National Endowment for the Arts announced Wednesday that it will make $80 million in pandemic relief available to more arts and cultural organizations, including first-time applicants and those that have never received support from the federal arts agency.
The relief funds will also support local arts agencies that will distribute the federal dollars to grass-roots organizations in their communities. The NEA hopes to significantly increase access to federal funds with this more inclusive approach, said Sonia Chala Tower, NEA director of public affairs and strategic communication and one of four officials President Biden appointed to the agency in January.
“We know that arts organizations large and small have been impacted by the pandemic. The arts sector was hit extremely hard. This funding will be critical. It will be a lifeline,” Tower said. “The goal is to really make sure we are providing resources to the arts community. It’s about rebuilding the creative community.”
Brazil sets national infections record as new coronavirus cases, deaths hit world’s worst
Brazil reported a national record of 115,228 new confirmed coronavirus cases in 24 hours, its Health Ministry said Wednesday, as its devastating third wave of infections shows no signs of relenting.
The country’s seven-day average for new infections and deaths is now the highest in the world, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures.
Cases had dipped in April after a previous peak, raising hopes that the third wave was subsiding in the South American nation of more than 200 million people. But new infections and deaths have soared over the past two weeks, with around 2,000 people with covid-19 dying per day. Last week, the country’s death toll due to the pandemic surpassed 500,000, second only to the United States.
The spike comes despite Brazil boosting its sluggish vaccination program over the past two months. The country has fully vaccinated around 12 percent of its population.
Last week, thousands across Brazil protested President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic. Bolsonaro has routinely downplayed the threat of the virus and the efficacy of social distancing and masks. Earlier this month he was fined for leading motorcycle-riding supporters through the streets of Sao Paulo, a few weeks after he was fined for not wearing a mask at another rally.
Weighted Hula-Hoops: ‘Feel like a kid again’ with this pandemic fitness trend
Earlier this year, Angie Wang wanted to switch up her exercise routine, so she bought a weighted Hula-Hoop and posted footage of herself trying it out on TikTok. The video collected more than 400,000 likes.
Wang was smitten. Hooping was a great way to spice up her usual workouts, far more entertaining than, say, jogging on a treadmill. And it worked: She’s seen benefits from months of frequently using her 3.6-pound hoop, usually for about 15 to 30 minutes at a time. “It’s fun and different,” said Wang, 25, a content creator who lives in Philadelphia. “I feel like it definitely strengthened my abs, and my core section is just stronger in general.”
Though they’ve existed for more than a decade, weighted Hula-Hoops have emerged as a social media favorite during the pandemic, enticing fitness enthusiasts looking for new, affordable and convenient ways to work out at home with the promise of childlike fun.
Federal health officials cite ‘likely association’ between coronavirus vaccines and rare heart issues in teens, young adults
Federal health officials said Wednesday there is a “likely association” between two coronavirus vaccines and increased risk of a rare heart condition in adolescents and young adults, the strongest assertion so far on the link between the two.
Data presented to advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds to recent findings, most notably from Israel, of rare cases of myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — predominantly in males ages 12 to 39, who experience symptoms after the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Most cases have been mild and have taken place several days to a week after the second shot, officials said. Chest pain is the most common symptom. Patients generally recover from symptoms and do well.
There have been 1,226 reports of myocarditis out of about 300 million mRNA doses administered in the United States, as of June 11, according to Tom Shimabukuro, a CDC vaccine safety official.