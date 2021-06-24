It was not immediately clear whether anyone lived in the affected section of the building or was injured in the collapse. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said its Technical Rescue Team had responded to the scene. The team is “specially trained in the treatment and removal of victims trapped in complex or confined spaces,” according to the agency.
Firefighters used ladders to rescue some tenants from balconies in the still-standing portion of the tower.
Photos from the scene suggest that a full section collapsed in the tower, which appears to be at least 12 stories high, leaving a massive pile of concrete rubble and balconies sheared in half.
One nearby hotel guest shot video after the collapse, just as first responders began to arrive at the scene.
“We were right there on the second floor,” the man shooting the video says. “The building, one of these huge buildings, gone, right here beside us. The craziest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”
The building, called Champlain Towers South, was built in the early 1980s as part of a series of 12-story condos along the beach, the Miami Herald reported at the time. Several units in the building are listed for sale on Zillow with an asking price of $600,000 or more.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.