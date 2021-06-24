The building
Located at the corner of Collins Avenue and 88th Street, Champlain Towers South contained 136 condo residences. Completed in 1981, the building boasted luxury amenities and beachfront access.
The collapse
A video filmed roughly 300 feet away captures the moment of collapse. First published on Twitter by journalist Andy Slater, the video appears to show the northern section of the building fold onto itself first, quickly followed by the ocean-facing eastern tower.
Within 30 seconds, nearly half of the building had collapsed, and plumes of smoke enveloped the vast majority of the remaining structure. Miami-Dade assistant fire chief Ray Jadallah told reporters that 55 units in the building were affected.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m., a dispatcher on an emergency response channel described the incident as a “garage collapse” and reported that all units were responding. Rescue crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to the scene just after 1:30 a.m., joining first responders from other agencies, Jadallah told reporters.
The aftermath
Videos and photos reveal a hectic next several hours, as more than 80 emergency response vehicles crowded the streets surrounding the building.
Emergency responders climbed piles of rubble that in some places appeared to be more than six feet high, as furniture and air-conditioning units dangled above them from the edge of the building.
Actor Jamal Akakpo had been staying in a hotel next to Champlain Towers South. He posted videos from the scene showing emergency responders and a pile of rubble. One man who claimed to be in the building when it started to collapse said the event “felt like an earthquake.”
More than 12 hours later, the scene continued to smolder as rescuers searched for missing people.
Timothy Bella, Tim Elfrink, Karly Domb Sadof and Derek Hawkins contributed to this report.