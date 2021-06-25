The team leading the operation is the Miami-Dade-based Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force 1, an 80-person unit widely regarded as one of the world’s leading search and rescue outfits. The group has experience in a broad range of domestic and international disasters, including the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. They use dogs trained to pick up the scent of live humans from floors away and regularly rely on listening devices and fiber optic cameras to peer through the rubble.