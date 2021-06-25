Now, Lesperance, his pastor, James Varnell Cusick Jr., and his pastor’s son and the church’s vice president, Casey Cusick, face multiple charges over their alleged role in the deadly riot, according to criminal complaints released on Thursday that were filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington.
Lesperance, Cusick Jr., and Cusick could not immediately be reached by The Washington Post late on Thursday. It was unclear whether the trio had retained attorneys. The Florida men are among hundreds now charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, including many who were turned in by relatives, friends and co-workers who learned of their involvement by word of mouth or their own social media posts.
Lesperance, the owner of an air-conditioner company in Florida, was interviewed at his home by the FBI on Jan. 19. He admitted to the agents that he’d breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, walked around and taken photos inside, the FBI said.
While he didn’t tell authorities the name of his pastor during the interview, it didn’t take authorities long to get another tip identifying him. On Jan. 22, a source told the FBI that Cusick Jr., the founder and pastor of Global Outreach Ministries in Melbourne, Fla., had participated in the riots.
On March 26, the FBI received an anonymous letter claiming that the pastor, his son, and Lesperance had traveled from Florida to D.C. and participated in the insurrection. The letter included photos corroborating Cusick Jr.'s ties to the church and other information that aided investigators.
A representative from the church did not immediately respond to messages from The Post late on Thursday.
Lesperance told investigators that he traveled to D.C. on Jan. 5. The following day, he said, he and his pastor attended former president Donald Trump’s speech and later trespassed into the Capitol building. Lesperance left D.C. on Jan. 8, he said. He later deleted all photographs and video he shot that day out of fear, he told investigators.
But federal agents said they recovered photos from Lesperance’s iCloud, as well as Capitol surveillance footage and videos captured by officers’ body-worn cameras, all showing that Lesperance and Cusick Jr. roamed the halls of the Capitol the afternoon of Jan. 6. Lesperance sported a blue hat, gray jacket and sunglasses, photos included in the criminal complaint show, while Cusick Jr. wore a white hat, white turtleneck and white jacket. Later that afternoon, Cusick Jr. posed with two other unidentified men outside the Trump International Hotel.
On Thursday, all three men were arrested in Florida before appearing in court that same day, according to legal records. Lesperance, who was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, was released “on conditions.”
It is unclear whether Cusick Jr. and Cusick, who face the same charges as Lesperance, remained in custody as of early Friday. Federal records do not indicate when the three men are due back in court.