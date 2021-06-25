The building’s residents reflected the Miami area’s diversity. Among those missing reportedly included 10 citizens of Argentina, six from Paraguay, six Colombians, four Venezuelans, and potentially up to 20 from Israel, although Israeli authorities later said they believe the number to be lower. Relatives of Silvana López Moreira, the first lady of Paraguay, are among the missing. A synagogue near the collapsed tower, the Shul, also released a list of 10 members still missing.