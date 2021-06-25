Here are some significant developments
Death toll rises
At least four people have died in the condo collapse in Surfside, a spokesman with the Miami-Dade County Mayor’s Office told The Washington Post.
“Yes, the official death count is now four,” Rachel E. Johnson, a spokesperson for Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, said early Friday.
It is unclear how many people remain unaccounted for.
Authorities are expected to hold a news conference at 8 a.m. for the latest updates on the incident.
Witness recounts helping pull boy from rubble: ‘This was an act of God’
Nicholas Balboa was out walking his dog about a block away from Champlain Towers South around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he heard a loud rumble resembling “thunder” that shook the ground. Less than a minute later, Balboa, a consultant based in Phoenix who was in town visiting his father, heard a louder roar.
By the time Balboa made his way to the back of the building minutes later, not a single voice or siren could be heard, he said. Only a handful of onlookers were present as they awaited police and firefighters to get to the back of the building.
“It was eerily quiet,” Balboa, 31, told The Washington Post in an interview early Friday. “It was almost like something out of a movie.”
That is until Balboa heard someone yelling, “Help! I’m here!” He followed the voice, making his way through the rubble in his flip-flops until he saw a young boy sticking his tiny hand out of the debris. A slab of concrete had the boy immobilized, Balboa recounted.
Balboa called out for help using his phone’s flashlight and promised to stay with the boy, who shared he could not find his mother and cried, “Don’t leave me! Don’t leave me!” until the rescue crew arrived.
Once the rescue crew arrived about 20 minutes later, Balboa remained with the boy, who was buried under a bed frame and a mattress, until authorities asked him to leave the area. He was later told the boy, who only had a minor injury in his arm, was rescued unscathed about a half-hour later.
“If there was an act of God, this was an act of God,” Balboa said.
Balboa does not know whether the boy, who did not share his name with him, had been reunited with his mom as of early Friday. If he could see the boy again, he said, he would tell him, “Don’t lose faith.”
“One way or another, he’ll have that answer that he is waiting for and that’s, ‘Where is his mom’? I pray and hope that she gets back to him safely.”
Experts: Too soon to say whether rising seas played a role in the collapse
Investigators are just beginning to try to unravel what caused the Champlain Towers South to collapse into a heap of rubble and leave 99 people missing. Experts on sea level rise and climate change caution that it is too soon to speculate whether rising seas helped destabilize the oceanfront condo. The 40-year-old building was relatively new compared with others on its stretch of beach in the town of Surfside.
But it’s already clear that South Florida has been on the front lines of sea level rise and that the impacts of climate change on the infrastructure of the region — from septic systems to aquifers to shoreline erosion — will be a management problem for years to come.
The Champlain Towers South building was recently found to have been sinking in the 1990s and may have continued to sink since then, according to Shimon Wdowinski, a professor at Florida International University’s department of earth and environment, who has studied the area.
Their loved ones, gone in seconds. Now they wait.
SURFSIDE, Fla. — They were aging denizens of Miami Beach and affluent Latin Americans whose condominiums by the sea were part-time homes. They were snowbirds who hadn’t quite made it back north for the summer and year-round residents hunkered down for South Florida’s stickiest months. They lived in a 40-year-old beachfront building that offered views of the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, of sunrise and sunset.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jenny Urgelles texted with her mother, Mercedes, and spoke by phone with her father, Ray, both in the pharmacy business in South Florida.
“Everything was fine,” she said. Then, early Thursday, after she heard about the collapse, she called her parents. Their phones went straight to voice mail. By late Thursday, she was still in an information vacuum.
“We haven’t gotten anything,” she said. “They’re not allowing anyone to go down there,” to the building where she had lived, where she visited often, using the pool, walking the beach.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’
SURFSIDE, Fla. — Even as the sky darkened and rain fell late Thursday, a small gathering of onlookers continued to watch the rescue efforts from behind yellow police tape, trying to make sense of the calamity.
Some Surfside residents said they learned of the collapse when their power and gas were shut off by authorities launching rescue efforts. They wondered out loud how a building that had withstood decades of hurricanes could collapse in an instant.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” said one neighbor, who declined to share his name.
For some residents who have flocked to South Florida from New York and New Jersey in search of warmer, sunnier weather, the collapse brought back a haunting reminder from decades past: 9/11.
Jorge Ramirez, who lives a block from the collapsed condo, watched an airplane fly into the second World Trade Center tower from across the Hudson River in New Jersey in 2001. Early Thursday, he heard a loud roar that sounded like thunder. By morning, he learned of his neighbors trapped beneath rubble.
“I never thought I would see this twice in my lifetime,” he said. “Where are you safe?”